14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The wound care devices market consists of sales of wound care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce wound care devices used to prevent wound infections and promote wound healing. This market is segmented into traditional adhesive dressings; negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT); traditional gauze dressings; advanced wound care devices.



North America was the largest region in the global wound care devices market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global wound care devices market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global wound care devices market.



Wound care device manufacturers should consider focusing on delivering wound care products such as hydrocolloid dressings to improve treatment effectiveness and usage.Hydrocolloid dressing consists of adhesives with gel-forming components composed of either silicone or polyurethane.



They are waterproof and self –adhering advanced wound care products that provide moisture-filled healing environment for the wound.Hydrocolloid bandages are utilized for burns with moderate severity, granular wounds and protects healed skin by absorbing moisture and swells.



For instance, BenQ, a consumer electronics company, offers hydrocolloid dressing which are waterproof, invisible and against UV rays facilitating to high moisture absorption and wound healing.



Combination dressings are increasingly being used to treat chronic wounds.The most widely used combination dressing is an antimicrobial agent and a biological material that together act as a combination dressing.



Combination dressings blend the chemical and physical properties of two or more types of wound dressing products to provide, waterproofing, anti-bacterial and viral infections, and skin friendly capabilities.For instance, ConvaTec offers AQUACEL combination dressings that are made up of Hydrofiber Technology that incorporates offers stitch bonding functionality and increases tensile strength of the dressing to be used as a combination dressing with an absorbent for the treatment of chronic wounds.



Most widely used combination dressings include silver alginate dressings, silver collagen dressings, collagen hydrochloride dressings, and foam dressings. These dressings are used in the treatment of chronic ulcers, traumatic wounds, and surgical wounds.

