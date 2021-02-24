Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in Latin America - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.
The data center market in Latin America is observing an increased investment in modular, containerized, and POD data center deployment. While most facilities in the region are greenfield construction types, the development of modular data centers is growing steadily, thereby contributing to the Latin America data center market growth.
Telecommunication suppliers are increasingly inclined to adopt modular models in Latin America. Modular infrastructure is energy-efficient and is designed to sustain high-rack density. The expenditure to run a modular information center is about 30% less than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Therefore, the demand for modular infrastructure is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Latin America Data Center Market Segmentation
The Latin America Data Center Market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The server infrastructure market in Latin America has witnessed strong growth in the last few years.
ODM servers' procurement by hyperscale data center facilities and other enterprises is expected to grow over the next 2-3 years. Server systems based on x86 architecture servers are the most popular systems among enterprises and managed hosting service providers. Most modern operators adopt server infrastructure that matches their workload requirements.
The adoption of static VRLA batteries-based UPS systems designed with up to 750 kVA capacity with N+1 redundant configuration is growing in Chile. Most facilities are equipped with up to 500 kVA VRLA batteries-based UPS systems with N+1 redundant configuration in Colombia. The market is likely to observe the adoption of diesel generators and transfer switches and switchgears with minimum N+N redundancy across data centers.
The demand for monitored and metered PDUs is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the need to reduce OPEX across data centers. Several facilities in Mexico are furnished with up to 1000 kVA UPS systems. Large operators are likely to procure over 1,000 kVA UPS systems. The market will witness the adoption of diesel generators with minimum N+N redundancy across data centers.
Majority of Brazil's facilities utilize water-based cooling systems, especially evaporative, that partially support free cooling. Large data centers in Brazil are expected to include CRAH units, whereas small facilities are likely to adopt CRAC units during the forecast period. There is also increased adoption of evaporative coolers that include partial cooling with indoor CRAC units in a few Latin American countries. Some facility operators use a combination of CRAH and direct expansion cooling techniques. In Chile, data centers use chilled water-cooling systems and air-based cooling systems with CRAH units, free cooling units with CRAC units, or free cooling chillers.
The Latin America market is likely to witness an increase in the construction of greenfield projects. Modular construction is expected to add significant investments to the market during the forecast period. Construction contractors in Chile are generally developing greenfield and modular data centers. In terms of physical security, the adoption of security cameras and access control systems for 24x7 monitoring is growing across the region. The use of infrastructure-based monitoring solutions is also high in the market; however, integrated facility monitoring is expected to grow during the forecast period.
4. out of 185 Tier III certified facilities in Latin America are in Brazil. Most data centers are built with a minimum of N+1 redundancy in power infrastructure that are Tier III standards. Ascenty, Axtel, ODATA, Equinix, Angola Cables, CenturyLink, GTD Group, Telefonica, and KIO Networks are major Uptime Institute certified data center operators. Several data centers built in recent times are of Tier III standards due to an increased need for redundant components to at least support critical applications in data centers. Tier IV facilities are witnessed in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the value of the Latin American data center market during the period 2021- 2026?
2. What key factors and market trends are anticipated to drive the Latin America data center market growth?
3. How have technological advancements such as automation and AIs enabled the data center market growth?
4. What are significant market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the data center market?
5. Who are the key players in the Latin America data center market?
6. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the Latin America data center market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Automation & Artificial Intelligence In Data Centers
8.3 Implementation Of All Flash Storage Systems
8.4 Growth In Rack Power Density
9 Market Enablers
9.1 Adoption Of Cloud & Big Data Drives Data Center Market
9.2 COVID-19 Spikes Data Center Demand
9.3 Growth In Modular Data Center Deployment
9.4 Digital Economy In Latin America
9.5 Increased Deployment Of Submarine Cables
9.6 Tax Incentives Fueling Data Center Growth
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.2 Security Challenges In Data Centers
10.3 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
10.4 Increased Power & Network Outages
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.6 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 TIER I & II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
Prominent Data Center Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri1z1h
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: