(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports financial and operational results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“2020 was a record-breaking year for many aspects of our business despite the challenges associated with COVID-19. Gold sales of 437,310 ounces at a realized gold price of $1,771/oz resulted in revenue of $789 million, a 23% increase from last year and the highest in our history. Our strong operational performance, in combination with a resurgent gold price, underpinned our strongest annual financial performance ever, with record net income of $109 million, record adjusted EBITDA of $431 million and record operating cash flow of $342 million. Our ongoing focus on cost containment also paid off, with full year TCC1 and AISC1 coming in below the bottom end of revised guidance.

“Our balance sheet has never been stronger. We exited 2020 with net cash of $162 million, a $183 million increase in net cash year-over-year. As of year-end, total debt outstanding excluding finance leases stood at $40 million compared to $180 million at the end of 2019.

“With the Company forecast to be debt free in Q1 2021 and strong ongoing cash flow expected from ELG, Torex is well positioned to fully fund and bring Media Luna into production in early 2024. In doing so, we will deliver a smooth transition between the ramp down of the ELG open pits and Media Luna coming online, prove out the potential of Muckahi, and invest in exploration to further develop the ELG underground and find our next mine within the broader Morelos land package.

“As I reflect upon our 2020 results, I am most proud of our record-breaking safety performance, achieving 10 million hours worked without a lost-time injury from April 2019 to December 2020 and exiting the year with a lost-time injury frequency of 0.15 per million hours worked.

“Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and all the complexities that presented, our strong operational and financial performance is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of Torex’s employees and contractors as well as the strong relationships we have built with our host communities. We have created significant momentum in our ability as a team to deliver exceptional operational and financial results, and we are well-positioned to keep it up in 2021.”

FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Record safety performance: Exited the year with a lost-time injury frequency of 0.15 per million hours worked following a finger injury in December. Prior to the injury, the Company achieved more than 10 million hours worked without a lost time injury, with the last lost time injury recorded in April 2019. The total recordable injury frequency stood at 2.52 per million hours worked at year-end versus 4.05 at the end of 2019.





Exited the year with a lost-time injury frequency of 0.15 per million hours worked following a finger injury in December. Prior to the injury, the Company achieved more than 10 million hours worked without a lost time injury, with the last lost time injury recorded in April 2019. The total recordable injury frequency stood at 2.52 per million hours worked at year-end versus 4.05 at the end of 2019. Gold production: Produced 430,484 ounces in 2020, surpassing the high end of revised guidance (390,000 to 420,000 ounces) issued following the COVID-19 shutdown and the low end of original guidance (420,000 to 480,000 ounces).





Produced 430,484 ounces in 2020, surpassing the high end of revised guidance (390,000 to 420,000 ounces) issued following the COVID-19 shutdown and the low end of original guidance (420,000 to 480,000 ounces). Gold sold: Full year sales of 437,310 ounces at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,771/oz, which resulted in record total revenue of $789 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.





Full year sales of 437,310 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,771/oz, which resulted in record total revenue of $789 million, a 23% increase year-over-year. Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold 1 : Total cash costs (TCC) of $672/oz, better than the revised guidance range ($695/oz to $740/oz).





Total cash costs (TCC) of $672/oz, better than the revised guidance range ($695/oz to $740/oz). All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold 1 : All-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $924/oz, better than the bottom end of revised guidance ($965/oz to $1,025/oz) and within the original guidance range ($900/oz to $960/oz).





All-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $924/oz, better than the bottom end of revised guidance ($965/oz to $1,025/oz) and within the original guidance range ($900/oz to $960/oz). Record net income and adjusted net earnings 1 : Reported record net income of $109.0 million or $1.27 per share on a basic basis and $1.25 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding, amongst other items, care and maintenance costs, unrealized gains and losses and non-cash foreign exchange adjustments, adjusted net income totalled a record $135.7 million, or $1.59 per share on a basic and $1.58 diluted basis.





Reported record net income of $109.0 million or $1.27 per share on a basic basis and $1.25 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding, amongst other items, care and maintenance costs, unrealized gains and losses and non-cash foreign exchange adjustments, adjusted net income totalled a record $135.7 million, or $1.59 per share on a basic and $1.58 diluted basis. Record EBITDA 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 : Record EBITDA of $413.0 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $431.4 million.





Record EBITDA of $413.0 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $431.4 million. Record cash flow from operations: Record cash flow from operations of $342.1 million ($328.8 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital). During the year, the Company paid $103.3 million in taxes (including the 7.5% mining tax) of which $38.9 million related to taxes outstanding at the end of 2019. The Company anticipates $53.6 million of taxes related to 2020 (including the 7.5% mining tax), in addition to monthly income tax installments for 2021, to be paid out in March 2021.





Record cash flow from operations of $342.1 million ($328.8 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital). During the year, the Company paid $103.3 million in taxes (including the 7.5% mining tax) of which $38.9 million related to taxes outstanding at the end of 2019. The Company anticipates $53.6 million of taxes related to 2020 (including the 7.5% mining tax), in addition to monthly income tax installments for 2021, to be paid out in March 2021. Free cash flow 1 : Free cash flow of $168.1 million ($253.4 million prior to non-sustaining capital expenditures).





Free cash flow of $168.1 million ($253.4 million prior to non-sustaining capital expenditures). Cash balance: Ended the year with cash and short-term investments of $206.2 million.





Ended the year with cash and short-term investments of $206.2 million. Total outstanding debt: As of year-end, total debt excluding finance leases stood at $40.0 million compared to $180.0 million at the end of 2019.





As of year-end, total debt excluding finance leases stood at $40.0 million compared to $180.0 million at the end of 2019. Net cash1: Exited 2020 with net cash of $161.6 million, reflecting a $183.3 million increase year-over-year. Over the last two years, net cash has improved $381.9 million.



FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production: Produced 130,649 ounces of gold, the third highest quarter of production on record.





Produced 130,649 ounces of gold, the third highest quarter of production on record. Record gold sold: Record gold sold of 133,063 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,847/oz.





Record gold sold of 133,063 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,847/oz. Total cash costs 1 and All-in sustaining costs 1 : Total cash cost of $579/oz and all-in sustaining cost of $886/oz.





Total cash cost of $579/oz and all-in sustaining cost of $886/oz. Record net income and adjusted net earnings 1 : Reported record net income of $91.9 million or $1.07 per share on a basic basis and $1.05 per share on a diluted basis. Record adjusted net income of $60.9 million, or $0.71 per share on a basic and diluted basis.





Reported record net income of $91.9 million or $1.07 per share on a basic basis and $1.05 per share on a diluted basis. Record adjusted net income of $60.9 million, or $0.71 per share on a basic and diluted basis. Record EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 : Generated record EBITDA of $165.9 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $158.5 million.





Generated record EBITDA of $165.9 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $158.5 million. Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operations totalled $137.1 million ($140.8 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital).





Cash flow from operations totalled $137.1 million ($140.8 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital). Free cash flow 1 : Generated $70.3 million in free cash flow ($104.1 million prior to non-sustaining capital expenditures).





Generated $70.3 million in free cash flow ($104.1 million prior to non-sustaining capital expenditures). Debt payments: Repaid $116.3 million ($116.9 including leases) of outstanding debt during the quarter.



1Refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” in the Company’s December 31, 2020 MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Average realized price is a financial performance measure with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further information with respect to total cash costs per ounce of gold sold, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold, record net income and adjusted net earnings, average realized price, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, and a detailed reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial performance measures to the most directly comparable measures under IFRS.

Muckahi Mining System

The Media Luna PEA includes information on Muckahi. It is important to note that Muckahi is experimental in nature and has not yet been tested in an operating mine. Since the date of the Technical Report, the majority of the components of the Muckahi system have been tested by Torex and their functionality demonstrated. Although, the components have not yet been tested together as a system to demonstrate the rates per day in which tunnels can be excavated and material removed from long hole open stopes. Testing of the integrated system will continue and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. Drill and blast fundamentals, standards and best practices for underground hard rock mining are applied in the Muckahi system as described in of the Technical Report, where applicable. The proposed application of a monorail system for underground transportation for mine development and production mining is unique to underground mining. There are existing underground mines that use a monorail system for transportation of materials and equipment, however not in the capacity of Muckahi which is described in detail in the Technical Report. The mine design, equipment performance and cost estimations involving Muckahi in the Technical Report are conceptual in nature, and do not demonstrate technical or economic viability.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that: with the Company forecast to be debt free in Q1 2021 and strong ongoing cash flow expected from ELG, Torex is well positioned to fully fund and bring Media Luna into production in early 2024; in doing so, we will deliver a smooth transition between the ramp down of the ELG open pits and Media Luna coming online, prove out the potential of Muckahi, and invest in exploration to further develop the ELG underground and find our next mine within the broader Morelos land package; we have created significant momentum in our ability as a team to deliver exceptional operational and financial results, and we are well-positioned to keep it up in 2021; and, Testing of the integrated Muckahi system will continue and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

TABLE 1: OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data Mining Ore tonnes mined kt 1,809 1,521 697 1,837 1,573 5,864 5,952 Waste tonnes mined kt 10,399 10,097 4,435 11,726 10,795 36,657 46,449 Total tonnes mined kt 12,208 11,618 5,132 13,563 12,368 42,521 52,401 Strip ratio 1 waste:ore 6.2 7.2 6.7 6.8 7.3 6.7 8.4 Average gold grade of ore mined 2 gpt 3.14 3.15 3.07 2.52 3.06 2.94 2.92 Ore in stockpile 3 mt 4.1 3.4 3.1 3.1 2.4 4.1 2.4 Processing Total tonnes processed kt 1,156 1,184 688 1,134 1,116 4,162 4,393 Average plant throughput 4 tpd 12,565 12,870 7,560 12,464 12,130 11,372 12,036 Average gold recovery % 89 89 89 89 89 89 88 Average gold grade of ore processed gpt 4.01 3.83 3.18 3.35 3.87 3.64 3.64 Production and sales Gold produced oz 130,649 131,790 59,508 108,537 125,151 430,484 454,811 Gold sold oz 133,063 133,036 63,147 108,064 126,910 437,310 449,337 Financial Data Revenue $ 251.6 256.5 109.1 172.0 190.0 789.2 640.8 Cost of sales $ 143.0 153.5 91.4 144.1 149.0 532.0 479.9 Earnings from mine operations $ 108.6 103.0 17.7 27.9 41.0 257.2 160.9 Net income (loss) $ 91.9 60.3 3.8 (47.0 ) 35.1 109.0 71.2 Per share - Basic $/share 1.07 0.71 0.04 (0.55 ) 0.41 1.27 0.84 Per share - Diluted $/share 1.05 0.69 0.04 (0.57 ) 0.41 1.25 0.83 Adjusted net earnings 5 $ 60.9 51.3 3.6 19.9 34.0 135.7 67.8 Per share - Basic 5 $/share 0.71 0.60 0.04 0.23 0.40 1.59 0.80 Per share - Diluted 5 $/share 0.71 0.59 0.04 0.23 0.40 1.58 0.79 EBITDA 5 $ 165.9 162.9 44.8 39.4 102.2 413.0 330.3 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 158.5 156.2 49.3 67.4 105.1 431.4 332.9 Cost of sales 6 $/oz 1,075 1,154 1,447 1,333 1,174 1,217 1,068 Total cash costs 5 $/oz 579 633 740 794 617 672 619 All-in sustaining costs 5 $/oz 886 877 1,015 975 767 924 805 Average realized gold price 5 $/oz 1,847 1,884 1,712 1,571 1,481 1,771 1,408 Cash from operating activities $ 137.1 173.3 2.2 29.5 97.9 342.1 301.3 Cash from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital $ 140.8 138.1 28.1 21.8 101.4 328.8 327.3 Free cash flow (deficiency) 5 $ 70.3 124.2 (28.5 ) 2.1 71.6 168.1 181.2 Net (cash) debt 5 $ (161.6 ) (77.1 ) 53.5 26.3 21.7 (161.6 ) 21.7 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 206.2 236.0 176.9 135.7 161.8 206.2 161.8 Working capital (deficiency) $ 166.7 186.7 191.9 105.1 96.5 166.7 96.5 Total debt $ 43.4 155.0 225.2 155.2 174.9 43.4 174.9 Total assets $ 1,252.4 1,214.1 1,204.1 1,154.7 1,229.6 1,252.4 1,229.6 Total liabilities $ 306.3 368.8 419.2 373.7 394.8 306.3 394.8



