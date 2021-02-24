CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding live streaming performances and activity on its Fan Pass platform as the month of February comes to a close. Fan Pass anticipates seeing even greater live streaming activity in these last days of the month, pushing the numbers even higher over January 2021.



As February 2021 winds down, Fan Pass continues to track metrics across the Fan Pass platform, and the Company intends to share much more about these metrics in the coming weeks following the month’s end. Streaming event growth is up 100%, which provides a glimpse into how the Company is building upon measurable and incremental milestone achievements, trends and feedback from both artists and fans.

“Metrics mean everything, no matter whether they’ve increased or decreased, and they continue to guide our team on the journey toward success on every level. Metrics allow our team to make informed adjustments based on the results of a particular initiative, feature, contest or revenue event. Generally, they also allow us to report to our supporters and shareholders regarding whether or not we have an offering that is being embraced by our artists or target audience. I am happy to report that Fan Pass is being embraced on all fronts in more ways than I could have imagined,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“Having 100% growth in live streams or live events is a big metric for all of us, as I am sure we all realize. An active community breeds additional activity, content growth and fan engagement, which all feeds the subscription revenue model, artist ticket/event sales and overall merchandise exposure for additional e-commerce revenue. In addition, we believe the convergence of all these advances together will bring Fan Pass closer to attracting its first sponsor and open the door to additional revenue opportunities that are now becoming even clearer. Stay tuned as we report back on a much broader set of metrics and measure the month-over-month results from January against a shorter month of February. I believe we did very well,” Rositano added.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

