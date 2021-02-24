New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027750/?utm_source=GNW





The global nephrology and urology devices market is expected to grow from $23.45 billion in 2020 to $25.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The nephrology and urology devices market consists of sales of nephrology and urology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce nephrology and urology devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney and genitourinary diseases. This market is segmented into dialysis devices and equipment; urinary stone treatment devices and equipment; urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment; benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment; endoscopy devices and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global nephrology and urology devices market.



Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market.



The nephrology and urology market is witnessing rise in new product launches.Due to the high competition in the market many companies are investing in advanced technologies to widen product portfolio and increase the share in the market.



For instance, in March 2020, Medi-Tate an Israel based medical device company has received authorization for iTind system that is used to implant and remove nitinol device during bladder neck remodelling.Researchers at Washington University in St.



Louis, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Northwestern University together developed a wireless implant to control over active bladder using LED lights.



The nephrology and urology devices market was limited by shortage of skilled workforce in most developed and developing countries, during the historic period.Equipment fabrication and integration require specialized skillsets relating to life sciences, pharmaceuticals, electronics and software.



These skillsets are available to a limited number of organizations, most of which are located in the USA and Europe. This shortage of skilled labor was a significant deterrent to the growth of the market during the historic period.



The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the nephrology and urology devices market during the historic period.According to the Population Reference Bureau, the share of population over the age of 65 in the global population increased from 8% in 2015 to 9% in 2019 .



The global population aged 65 years or over was 703 million in 2019.This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure.



For instance, in 2017, half of the Dutch healthcare budget was spent on elderly over 65. These factors increased the demand for these products and drove the market during the historic period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027750/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001