This research service identifies smart cities that are built with definitive smart city goals and have a high level of maturity. The goal is to provide an analysis of the pursuits that cities are undertaking to ensure the sustainability, cohesiveness, and comprehensiveness of their smart city strategies.
City governments and policy stakeholders will benefit from this study's holistic examination of the foundational areas for smart city development. Vendors and solution providers will benefit from understanding the range of initiatives cities are undertaking, as well as from gaining a well-rounded view of smart city facets in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
The approach was initiated by scanning 50 global smart cities for 4 parameters: circulation of goods and people, quality of lived environment, expansion of a knowledge economy, and technology penetration levels. Of this, 30 cities were evaluated against Visionary Innovation's Smart City Maturity Model, which includes indicators such as strong governance, long-term investment models, comprehensive data strategies, Internet of Things (IoT) and platform expansion, and sound business models.
The study includes a deep-dive analysis of 15 cities that currently have robust smart city development programs, clear smart city strategies, and are approaching smart city maturity excellence.
The main outcomes of this study include:
- Smart city scorecard analysis: Deep-dive analysis was conducted to demonstrate the top-15 cities with a clear smart city strategies and approaching smart city maturity excellence. The analysis is supported by the smart city scorecard radar that details a structured approach to smart city development based on key quantitative and qualitative indicators. The analysis identifies the top smart cities with highest average scores across all indicator categories. The analysis also classifies cities based on the maturity model across both quantitative and qualitative indicators.
- The COVID-19 situation has impacted several sectors globally. The publisher finds significant impact of the pandemic on smart cities as well. This study outlines the post-COVID-19 strategic impact on the smart cities and analyzes current strategies in place for building resilience to overcome future pandemics and natural disasters by infusing a high degree of responsiveness and agility into city services.
- This study covers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the top 15 smart cities. It covers detailed assessment of the cities based on quantitative and qualitative indicators. It also includes key trends and innovations in progress within the smart city movement of each smart city.
- This research service also identifies the areas that are expected to have high growth opportunity in next few years. It covers the critical factors that are requisites for companies to grow in the smart city market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the main factors or indicators that demonstrate the progress made toward advancing smart city goals?
- Which cities exhibit the greatest maturity in terms of smart city development?
- How are smart cities becoming more resilient and how are cities using smart technologies and initiatives to combat the pandemic situation?
- What are the most innovative smart projects being developed within smart cities that indicate robust development in the next decade?
- What are the top growth opportunities to watch out for within a smart city space in the next decade, with COVID-19 as a key influencing factor shaping future cities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success: Horizontal Index
2. Global Smart Cities Overview
- Study Overview: How to Read this Study
- Smart City Scorecard Process
- Smart City Evaluation
- Smart City Maturity Model Overview: Horizontal Index
- Smart City Maturity Model Overview: Vertical Index
- Smart City Maturity Model - Supporting Analysis
3. Global Smart City Score Card Analysis
- Global Smart Cities - Vertical Index Assessment
- Global Smart Cities - Horizontal Index Assessment
- Smart City Radar
- Global Smart City Maturity Model - Areas of Excellence
4. Post-COVID-19 Strategic Impact
- Future Urbanization Shifts Due to the Pandemic
- Post-Covid-19 Impact: 'Resilient' is the New Smart
- Post Covid-19 Impact - Case Examples for Resilient Cities
- Use Case: Milan's Post-Lockdown Urban Plan
- Post-Covid-19 Impact: Rise of Hyperlocal Governance
- COVID-19 Response Analysis By Smart Cities
5. Global Models of Excellence: Analysis of Top 15 Smart Cities
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Chicago Smart City - Overview
- Chicago Smart City - Vertical Index Assessment and Supporting Points
- Chicago Smart City - Horizontal Index Assessment and Supporting Points
- Chicago Smart City - Innovation in Smart City Concepts
- Chicago Smart City - Strategic Recommendations
- New York Smart City - Overview
- Berlin Smart City - Overview
- Helsinki Smart City - Overview
- Stockholm Smart City - Overview
- Amsterdam Smart City - Overview
- Paris Smart City - Overview
- Los Angeles Smart City - Overview
- San Francisco Smart City - Overview
- Copenhagen Smart City - Overview
- London Smart City - Overview
- Singapore Smart City - Overview
- Seoul Smart City - Overview
- Vienna Smart City - Overview
- Barcelona Smart City - Overview
6. Emerging Smart Cities - Case Examples
7. Growth Opportunities Universe
- Growth Opportunity Levers
- Growth Opportunity 1: Crowd-powered Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Open Data Dashboards
- Growth Opportunity 3: 'Digital First' Cities
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Health
- Growth Opportunity 5: Homes as Smart City Hubs
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Top Predictions for Smart Cities
- Appendix
8. Next Steps
