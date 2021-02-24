Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GDI System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles & Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Type (4-Cylinder, 6-Cylinder, Others), By Sales Channel (OEM v/s Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global GDI System Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period. The Global GDI System Market is driven by the growing need to curb air pollution and bring down the GHG emissions. Additionally, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is further expected to foster the market growth. Besides, associated advantages with GDI system such as increasing fuel efficiency, improving engine performance, turbocharging, reducing emissions, among others are further expected to positively impact the market growth. However, high cost of the GDI system can hamper the market growth through 2026. Moreover, system carbon builds up also impedes the growth over the next few years.



The Global GDI System Market is segmented based on vehicle type, type, sales channel, company and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be split into passenger cars and light commercial vehicles & medium & heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the rising income levels and the growing demand for passenger cars, especially in the emerging countries. Additionally, growing production of passenger cars with ICE engine due to increasing vehicle ownership further drives the segmental growth. While, the light commercial vehicles & medium & heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the increasing road transportation and domestic trading activities.



Regionally, the Global GDI System Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the overall GDI system market owing to the increasing environmental concerns and need to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions. Additionally,the increasing demand for hybrid and high performance vehicles is further expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.



The major players operating in the Global GDI System Market are Robert Bosch GmBH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Cosworth, Stanadyne LLC, Keihin Corporation, Park-Ohio, Autocam and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global GDI System Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global GDI System Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global GDI System Market based on vehicle type, type, sales channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global GDI System Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global GDI System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global GDI System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global GDI System Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global GDI System Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global GDI System Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDI System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global GDI System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles & Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By Type (4-Cylinder, 6-Cylinder, Others)

6.2.3. By Sales Channel (OEM v/s Aftermarket)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe GDI System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America GDI System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America GDI System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa GDI System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Robert Bosch GmBH

14.2. Denso Corporation

14.3. Delphi Automotive LLP

14.4. Continental AG

14.5. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

14.6. Cosworth Ltd.

14.7. Stanadyne LLC

14.8. Keihin Corporation

14.9. Park-Ohio Holding Corp.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



