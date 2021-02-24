New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027747/?utm_source=GNW

93 billion in 2020 to $51.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $66.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The cardiovascular devices market consists of sales of cardiovascular devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases. The market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment; cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment; interventional cardiology devices and equipment; defibrillator devices and equipment; peripheral vascular devices and equipment; prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment; electrophysiology devices and equipment; cardiac assist devices and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global cardiovascular devices market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global cardiovascular devices market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global cardiovascular devices market.



Leadless pacemakers are being used for certain medical conditions such as slow heart rate (bradycardia), as they provide a less-invasive alternative to conventional pacemakers.A leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device which is inserted in the right ventricle of the heart without incisional access, leads, or a surgical pocket.



Furthermore, the medical procedure for leadless pacemaker can be performed in under 30 minutes, with few postprocedural restrictions.These devices are gaining popularity as they eliminate complications related to lead placement which include cardiac perforation, pneumothorax and lead dislodgement.



Major companies manufacturing leadless pacemakers are Medtronic and Abbott.

