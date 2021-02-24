New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027746/?utm_source=GNW

44 billion in 2020 to $43.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $52.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The diagnostic imaging equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic imaging equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diagnostic imaging equipment used in diagnosis of various diseases. The market is segmented into x-ray systems devices and equipment; ultrasound systems devices and equipment; computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment; magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment; cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment; nuclear imaging devices and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.



Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period.Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations.



There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products include Samsung Electronics’ 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences’ CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare’s Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite’s MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.

