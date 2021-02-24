New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027745/?utm_source=GNW

32 billion in 2020 to $34.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The ophthalmic devices market consists of sales of ophthalmic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmic devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye related diseases. The market is segmented into vision care devices and equipment; cataract surgery devices and equipment; refractive surgery devices and equipment; diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment.



North America was the largest region in the global ophthalmic devices market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global ophthalmic devices market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global ophthalmic devices market.



Robotic-assisted eye surgeries are being widely used by healthcare services organizations to improve treatment outcomes.Robot-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation and flexibility.



For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein eye institute together developed intraocular robotic interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of performing both anterior and posterior intraocular surgery.This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teloperated surgical visualization.



Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform robot-assisted operation inside the eye.



Femtosecond laser is increasingly being used in cataract surgeries as it provides greater precision than traditional surgical methods. A femtosecond laser emits optical pulses with a duration of below 1 ps (ultrashort pulses), i.e., in the domain of femtoseconds (1 fs = 10?15?s). The medical procedure using this laser is done under computer-guided OCT imaging, hence there is higher control and reliability of the incisions with regard to size, shape and location, than conventional procedures. This process also reduces the risk associated with human error during the surgery and has a shorter recovery period. Major companies manufacturing femtosecond laser ophthalmic equipment are Myalcon and Precision Lens.

