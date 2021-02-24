New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027744/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion in 2020 to $18.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies. The market is segmented into therapeutic dental equipment; general dental devices and equipment; dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment; dental surgical devices and equipment.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020.North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global dental equipment and supplies market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market.



The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures.Digital dentures deal with work flow involved in the fabrication of dentures which are prosthetic devices meant to replace missing teeth.



This process utilizes software modules such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and materials to create precision-fitted dentures in short durations.Inclusion of this concept allows dental technicians to fabricate prostheses using material discs with quicker design time and better fit.



Companies that offer digital dentures include AvaDent, DENTCA, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach.

