The publisher has been monitoring the beverage can ends market and it is poised to grow by $ 438.78 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on beverage can ends market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for metal cans, growing energy and juice drinks market, and increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, increased need for metal cans is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beverage can ends market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing energy and juice drinks market as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage can ends market growth during the next few years.

The report on beverage can ends market covers the following areas:

  • Beverage can ends market sizing
  • Beverage can ends market forecast
  • Beverage can ends market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beverage can ends market vendors that include Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Also, the beverage can ends market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Material

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks
  • Competitive landscape

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ardagh Group SA
  • Ball Corp.
  • Can Ends Packaging Ltd.
  • CAN-PACK SA
  • Crown Holdings Inc.
  • Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV
  • Helvetia Packaging AG
  • Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.
  • Novelis Inc.
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

