Pune, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global sports drink market size is expected to reach $32.61 billion by 2026. The rising emphasis on improving body’s performance and endurance level by athletes will fuel demand for sports drinks, which in turn will boost the sports drink market share, mentioned in a report, titled “Sports Drink Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic), Brand (Gatorade, Powerade, and Others), Packaging Type (Metal, PET/Plastic, and Glass), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026” the market value stood at $23.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2026.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Sports Drink Market are:



PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition

AJE group

Britvic PLC.

MyDrink Beverages

Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Abbott Nutrition co





Key Market Driver:

Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Augment Growth Process

Gatorade, an American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products, announced the unveiling of BOLT24. The company's new sports drink is a low-calorie electrolyte beverage, as the Bolt24 contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is aimed for athletes to keep them hydrated around the clock. The announcement for the new drink by the company is expected to fuel demand among athletes owing to the natural and organic content of the drink, which in turn will facilitate the sports drinks market share. Furthermore, Gatorade's senior vice president, Brett O'Brien, said in a statement, the drink is sea salt and watermelon based, something else that distinguishes it from other Gatorade products. He further added the new drink would allow the company "to think about athletes in a whole different way." In addition, the rising R&D investments by key players for the development of innovative sports drinks aimed at athletes will enable healthy growth of the market, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights™.





Rising Demand for Sports Drinks to Boost Market Prospects in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the increasingly health-conscious population in the region. For instance, in 2018, approximately 55% of the American population lived a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising demand for sports drinks in the U.S due to the presence of major players such as Gatorade, PowerAde, and BodyArmor will further influence the sports drinks market trends in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high demand for sports drinks in the forthcoming owing to the rising disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, and, Japan. In addition, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers will impel companies to introduce new sports drinks, which in turn will boost the sports drink market share by brand.





The report on the Sports Drink Market includes:

More significant insights into the market

In-depth analysis of the market

Market drivers and restraints

Comprehensive information about key players

Leading regions in the market





Top Regional Analysis:

Thriving Agriculture Industry to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific sports drink market will register the fastest compound annual growth rate of 5.2% during 2019-2026 owing to the increasing sports player population and rising trend of various fitness activities. According to Special Olympics, in 2018, India has experienced the largest growth with approximately 80,000 new young athletes.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-drink-market-102083





Key Industry Development:

June 2019, Coca-Cola launched a Powerade sports drink in India to expand its portfolio and offer a number of choices to consumers in India.

Coca-Cola launched a Powerade sports drink in India to expand its portfolio and offer a number of choices to consumers in India. July 2019, Gatorade launched BOLT24 a low-calorie electrolyte beverage for athletes. This product includes no artificial sweeteners or flavors designed for hydration.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Sports Drinks Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Brand Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Sports Drink Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Brand (Value) Gatorade Powerade Others By Type (Value) Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic By Packaging Type (Value) Metal PET/Plastic Glass By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Channel By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





