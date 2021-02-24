Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrical conduit fittings market was valued at US$ 1,256.9 Mn in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 1,849.7 Mn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The market growth is highly driven by the consistently growing construction sector worldwide across commercial, industrial, and residential segments. Electrical conduit systems are among the most popular methods of wiring system across the construction sector. Subsequently, rise in demand for electrical conduit systems directly supports the related fittings market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of cable trays and ladders may hamper the market growth in the years to come.



Metallic Electrical Conduit Fittings Segment to Dominate the Market Throughout the Forecast Period



Metallic electrical conduit fittings segment dominate the overall market with over 56% share the total market size. Electrical conduit systems and fittings are typically used in industrial sector and are costlier as compared to non-metallic counterparts. Although non-metallic conduit fittings are higher, in terms of volume, due to lower cost of these fittings, the segment generates less revenue as compared to metallic conduit fittings segment. Nevertheless, due to strong residential construction worldwide, non-metallic fittings segment is expected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the overall electrical conduit fittings market with over 34% share of the total market revenue generated worldwide. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to demonstrate the fastest growth for electrical conduit fittings during the forecast period. India and China are the major driving markets for electrical conduit fittings due to the presence of lucrative construction industry in the two countries.



The major companies profiled in the report include Arlington Industries, Inc., Atkore International, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Dura-Line Corporation, HellermannTyton Group Plc., Hubbell, Inc., Legrand SA, Robroy Industries, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Company, LLC, and ABB Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of electrical conduit fittings in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is the largest regional market for electrical conduit fittings?

What are the major trends followed in overall cable management and electrical conduit sectors across different regions?

What are the key market trends observed in the electrical conduit fittings market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on construction sector worldwide, specific to commercial and industrial sectors

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of electrical conduit fittings and electrical conduit systems

Attractive investment proposition for industry vertical segment as well as geography

A comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2019 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

List of the major distributors of cable management products by region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market

2.2 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, By Material

2.4 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Growing construction industry across the world

3.2.2 Rising importance of electric conduit fittings products in various sectors

3.1 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.1.1 Fluctuation and high raw material prices

3.2 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.3 COVID-19 Impact

3.3.1 Impact on demand from new construction projects

3.3.2 Impact on demand from on-going construction projects

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Competitive Analysis

3.5.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value Share, By Product Type, 2019 & 2028 (% Value)

4.2 Clamps

4.2.1 Global Electrical Conduit Clamps Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.3 Couplings

4.3.1 Global Electrical Conduit Couplings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Connectors

4.4.1 Global Electrical Conduit Connectors Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Elbows

4.5.1 Global Electrical Conduit Elbows Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.6 Nipples & Reducers

4.6.1 Global Electrical Conduit Nipples & Reducers Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.7 Bushings

4.7.1 Global Electrical Conduit Bushings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.8 Locknuts

4.8.1 Global Electrical Conduit Locknuts Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.9 Caps

4.9.1 Global Electrical Conduit Caps Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.10 Hubs

4.10.1 Global Electrical Conduit Hubs Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.11 Others

4.11.1 Global Other Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, By Material

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value Share, By Material, 2019 & 2028 (% Value)

5.2 Metallic

5.2.1 Global Metallic Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.3 Non-metallic

5.3.1 Global Non-metallic Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 U.S. Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.4.2 U.S. Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 U.S. Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.4 Canada Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.4.5 Canada Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.6 Canada Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7.2 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 RoW Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 RoW Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9.2 RoW Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3 RoW Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Material, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 RoW Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arlington Industries, Inc.

10.1.1 Arlington Industries, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.2 Atkore International, Inc.

10.2.1 Atkore International, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.3 Eaton Corporation plc

10.3.1 Eaton Corporation plc: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.4 Dura-Line Corporation

10.4.1 Dura-Line Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.5 HellermannTyton Group Plc.

10.5.1 HellermannTyton Group Plc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.6 Hubbell, Inc.

10.6.1 Hubbell, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.7 Legrand SA

10.7.1 Legrand SA: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.8 Robroy Industries, Inc.

10.8.1 Robroy Industries, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

10.9.1 Schneider Electric SE: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.10 Southwire Company, LLC

10.10.1 Southwire Company, LLC: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.11 ABB Ltd

10.11.1 ABB Ltd: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



