Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nootropics market is anticipated to gain traction from the increasing demand for smart drugs across the world. Nootropics are called intellectual enhancers are drugs that improve the cognitive functions such as memory and learning in the human body. The report may cover several nootropics market trends, one being the rising preference towards supplements among individuals. A dual-trained neuroscientist and brain surgeon named Dr. Rahul Jandial in one of his interviews stated that nootropics are miracle brain drugs that helps us to boost brainpower.

These drugs are made of FDA approved ingredients called caffeine and multivitamins. Furthermore, these smart drugs help in the treatment of serious cognitive disorders and diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia, among others. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 300 million people across the world are suffering from depression. The study shows that more women are suffering from depression than men. Considering this, the demand for nootropic drugs is expected to fuel in the forthcoming years.





The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market by highlighting information on different aspects. These aspects include drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends. Detailed information on drivers and restraints will help the reader to understand the present and future scenario of the market. Depending on this analysis, the user can enhance his/her decision making of investing into this business. Another important aspect is competitive landscape, that includes information on key players and their share in the global market. The report offers information on different strategies adopted by these players and industry developments, thereby helping stakeholders to get a 360-degree view of the market.

Soylent to Launch Nootropic Energy Drink; Pioneer Energy Drink Formulated for Body and Mind

“Cost-effectiveness is one of the primary factors responsible for driving the nootropics market growth,” says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “People around the world are increasingly becoming aware of this smart drug, that is expected to further push the market to grow,” he added. Increasing prevalence of mental disorders is compelling companies to bring advanced products. For instance, Soylent announced the launch of a new nootropic drink called Soylent stacked in January 2020. This is a ready-to-drink energy drink and aims to improve the accuracy and focus of individuals. Nootropics are stimulants that can help one to focus on work and has the potential to increase energy. Easy accessibility of these drugs is likely to encourage the market to grow, thereby increasing their demand in the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Depression to Create Sales Opportunities in North America

Among regions, the market in North America covered the majority share in the year 2017. People in this region are suffering from depression, mental illness, and anxiety owing to the high adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and changing food habits. As per a study conducted by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, around 40 million suffer from anxiety disorders in the U.S. each year. Following north America, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit considerable growth in the forecast years. The high demand for nootropics in these regions is the main factor driving the market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other mental disorders is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in these regions.





Some of the players operating in the global Nootropics Market are:

Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.

TruBrain

HVMN Inc.,

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript HQ

SupNootropic bio co. Ltd

Accelerated Intelligence, Inc.

Onnit Labs LLC

Clarity Nootropics

OptiMind

Others.





Segmentation of the Global Nootropics Market

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Application

• Electronic Health Records (EHR)

• Remote Medicine Engagement

• Clinical Workflow

• Medical Assistance

• Others

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

By Technology

• Artificial Intelligence

• Internet of Things

• Cloud Computing

• Big Data

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





