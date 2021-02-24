New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications and Growth to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027728/?utm_source=GNW

17 billion in 2020 to $69.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $87.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services for emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers. The ambulance services market is segmented into ground ambulance services; air ambulance services and water ambulance services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global ambulance services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020.North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global ambulance services market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global ambulance services market.



Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.

Many federal and state governments are either offering subsidized or free healthcare services to their citizens.Since most of the governments are offering quality healthcare services for free or subsidized rates, patients tend to opt for government healthcare services thereby, limiting the scope for private healthcare service providers.



For example, the NHS (National Health Service) of the UK offers free healthcare services to all legal residents and visitors. Going forward, federal and state provisions are expected to be a major restraint on the healthcare services market.



Changes in lifestyles and an increase in sedentary jobs are transforming the disease profile of the world population demanding for ambulance services.Around 292,000 adult in-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year.



Change in lifestyle increase the incidence of cardiac arrests and thereby drive the demand for ambulance services.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001