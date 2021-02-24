GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today announced that it is a preferred partner of HiringThing™, an award-winning applicant tracking system that makes it easy to post jobs online, manage applicants and hire great employees.



With the integration of Wedge, HiringThing customers are able to incorporate one-way video screening into their recruiting process seamlessly. Through the workflow, candidates receive the request to record a "Wedge." With no additional app or download required, candidates can complete their response from any device. Once received, the resulting videos can help hiring teams review a higher number of candidates in less time, ideal for the evolving needs of small and medium-sized businesses and staffing firms across all verticals.

Josh Siler, founder and CEO of HiringThing, explained, "We developed HiringThing to solve recruiting challenges in industries like retail, hospitality, manufacturing, health care and more. Screening is one of those challenges, especially in today's world. Working with Wedge, we're seeking to alleviate that, helping hiring teams get to know their candidates better using video."

Wedge CEO Matt Baxter shared, "We're thrilled to be HiringThing's preferred vendor for video screening. Integrating into their solution makes it possible for recruiters to move candidates through the process quickly and easily, and that's what Wedge is all about – saving time without sacrificing the candidate experience. The whole HiringThing mission, right down to the businesses they support, aligns with what Wedge offers."

For more information about the Wedge and HiringThing integration, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/hiringthing.

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

About HiringThing

HiringThing is an award-winning applicant tracking system that empowers everyone, everywhere, to hire their dream team. HiringThing's feature-rich and API-driven recruiting software creates seamless hiring experiences and offers private label applicant tracking solutions for HR Systems, Franchises & Multi-Location, Staffing Firms, and more. For more information, email info@hiringthing.com or visit hiringthing.com.