LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new resource from Appriss Insights, released today, highlights the value VINE continued to provide victims and survivors during a tumultuous year. More than 21 million notifications were provided to survivors all over the United States, and more than 2.4 million new registrations and 35 million offender and defendant searches were performed during the year.



Despite significant worldwide challenges in 2020, VINE continued to deliver critical and timely information for the millions of victims and survivors who rely on it, with more than 57,000 notifications going out on any given day. When the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the globe and jails and prisons began releasing offenders to reduce their crowded inmate populations, victims could trust the steady, reliable information and notification from VINE and know that they would be alerted the minute their offender’s incarceration status changes.

Another major priority for VINE this year was the expanded use of the Service Provider Directory. Fewer than 1 in 10 victims of serious violent crime ever receive assistance from a victim service agency. The VINE Service Provider Directory is offered in partnership with each state’s VINE Program Manager to help victims feel less isolated by providing access to critical resources from a central location, making it easier for a victim to find local assistance. More than 70,000 searches were conducted on the Service Provider Directory in 2020, connecting victims to organizations that can help more readily than ever.

Forty-eight states, including Guam, utilize VINE, 24 of which are using the latest version of VINE, offering users a more streamlined, inclusive, and intuitive interface. VINE also maintained its best-in-class reputation for customer service, fielding more than 250,000 inbound calls through its CustomerFirst Center – more than any other year. In April, the CustomerFirst Center also partnered with the state of Kentucky to assist with its massive increase in unemployment insurance calls in Project ApprissStrong, rallying support on behalf of its home state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since its humble beginnings in 1994, VINE has delivered more than 800 million notifications, providing timely information and peace of mind to victims and survivors all over the United States,” said Lalla O’Bryan, Vice President of Victim Services for Appriss Insights. “The Appriss staff works so diligently to educate victims to keep VINE running smoothly and educate victims and survivors about the features available to them. We are champions for those survivors, and we are committed to providing Knowledge for Good. Together, we have navigated a challenging 2020 and emerged stronger than ever, prepared to continue making a difference in the lives of millions of survivors and their loved ones.”

