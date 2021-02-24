We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2021 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Tuesday 23 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting.
Contact person: Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 33 63 36 07
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
København K, DENMARK
