Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Butter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peanut butter market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2020. Attributing to market drivers, the global peanut butter market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Peanuts are an essential crop grown worldwide and are commercially used for the production of oil, butter, flour, confections and snack products. Amongst these, peanut butter is one of the most consumed food spreads and is made by grinding and dry-roasting peanuts. It is an energy-rich product, which is usually marketed as a substitute for milk butter.



Other than energy, it also offers fiber, protein and unsaturated fats along with a set of micronutrients including magnesium, zinc, potassium and Vitamin E. Owing to this nutritional profile, it is used for the preparation of various food products, including salads, brownies, rolls, cakes, frostings, cornbreads and chocolates.



With rising obesity rates, consumers across the globe have started shifting towards healthier breakfast and snack options. For instance, in the UK, peanut butter is expected to overtake the sales of sweet spreads, like jam, as they are being targeted by the Public Health England (PHE) under the sugar reduction plan. Under this scheme, the PHE aims to reduce the overall amount of sugar present in the food consumed by children.



Apart from this, on account of rising competition in the global market, manufacturers have been adopting innovative marketing strategies to reach a broader consumer base. In line with this, Hormel Foods, a US-based food products company, introduced a new advertising campaign for its peanut butter brand, Skippy, in 2018.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the global peanut butter market size in 2019?

2. What is the peanut butter market growth rate?

3. What will be the peanut butter market outlook during the next five years (2020-2025)?

4. What are the key global peanut butter market drivers?

5. What are the major peanut butter industry trends?

6. Who are the leading peanut butter industry players?

7. Which is the largest regional peanut butter market?

8. What is the dominant peanut butter distribution channel?

9. What is the peanut butter market breakup by product type?

10. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global peanut butter market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sweet Spreads Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Peanut Butter Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 Price Analysis

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Peanut Butter Market: Performance of Key Regions



8 Peanut Butter Market: Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Crunchy Peanut Butter

8.2 Smooth Peanut Butter

8.3 Others



9 Peanut Butter Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Share of Key Players



11 Peanut Butter Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



