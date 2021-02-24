Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Others), by Therapeutics Area (Oncology, Respiratory System), by Drug Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug discovery outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.
Drug discovery is a costly and lengthy process. This has forced pharmaceutical and biotech companies to opt for outsourcing their research activities to academic and private Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Thus, factors such as high R&D costs, patent expiration of best-selling drugs, and the need to speed up the drug discovery process, are expected to boost the demand for outsourcing of drug discovery in the coming years.
Rising cases of chronic diseases have compelled companies to develop better medicines. Some of the key therapeutic areas where companies are actively involved in outsourcing include oncology, cardiovascular, and anti-infectives. In November 2020, AstraZeneca collaborated with 9 of the foremost oncology medical centers to expedite research in some of the hardest-to-treat cancers.
The company will be funding clinical and non-clinical research proposals from members within this network. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought pharmaceutical companies in limelight. It is demonstrating the value of drug discovery and development.
Several companies are proactively involved in developing an effective vaccine to treat the disease. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE received the first approval for the vaccine following a worldwide Phase 3 trial of a potential strain to combat the virus. As for clinical trials, many of them are halted, while some are functional by adopting remote monitoring technologies.
Thus, the pandemic has brought the pharmaceutical industry to center-stage, with drug discovery outsourcing becoming a key aspect to develop effective treatments against the virus. This is expected to boost the market revenue for the next 2 years i.e. a short-term boom, after which it shall regain its original growth curve.
Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. List of Primary Sources
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Reimbursement framework
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Industry challenges
3.4. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.4.4. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Definitions and Scope
4.3. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.4.1. Target Identification & Screening
4.4.2. Target Validation & Functional Informatics
4.4.3. Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization
4.4.4. Preclinical Development
4.4.5. Other Associated Workflow
Chapter 5. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutics Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Definitions and Scope
5.3. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.4.1. Respiratory System
5.4.2. Pain & Anesthesia
5.4.3. Oncology
5.4.4. Ophthalmology
5.4.5. Hematology
5.4.6. Cardiovascular
5.4.7. Endocrine
5.4.8. Gastrointestinal
5.4.9. Immunomodulation
5.4.10. Anti-Infective
5.4.11. Central Nervous System
5.4.12. Dermatology
5.4.13. Genitourinary System
Chapter 6. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Definitions and Scope
6.3. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.4.1. Small Molecules
6.4.2. Large Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals)
Chapter 7. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Dashboard
7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3. Regional Market Share, 2020
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company overview
8.2. Financial performance
8.3. Product benchmarking
8.4. Strategic initiatives
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
