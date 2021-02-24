New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027724/?utm_source=GNW

and Genesis Healthcare.



The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is expected to grow from $73.73 billion in 2020 to $77.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $95.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market consists of sales of residential substance abuse and mental health facility services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide residential mental health & intellectual disability facility services and substance abuse centers that offer treatment to drug addicted patients, counseling and other support services to mentally challenged patients. The residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is segmented into residential mental health & intellectual disability facilities; and substance abuse centers.



North America was the largest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2020.Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market.



Medical service providers are using technology based interventions to aid in the treatment of substance abuse patients.Technology is used to deliver interventions via digital platform with an intention to treat substance use disorders by providing emotional, decisional or behavioral support for physical and mental health problems.



These technology-based interventions include internet technology mediated therapy, web-based self-help interventions and virtual therapeutic software.Also, self-guided and web-based education interventions are enabling people to access information about specific symptoms, diagnosis of condition effect on patient health and treatments, provide communication between a therapist and patient through the internet.



For instance, major hospitals offering technology based interventions for substance abuse disorders include Mayo Clinic, Texas Medical Center, Johns Hopkins, The London Clinic, American Hospital and Fortis Memorial Research Institute.



Mental health and substance abuse service costs are high in most countries.Pressure from regulatory bodies to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread among mental health and substance abuse service providers.



Prevailing weak economic conditions are a deterrent to substance abuse and mental health facilities funding. Also, the high cost of targeted therapies, medication, medical devices and other advances continues to add to the substance abuse and mental health cost burden and acts as a restraint to the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities during the forecast period.



Autism and Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) cases are increasing in most parts of the world.ADHD is defined by impaired functioning in the areas of attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity and autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behavior.



According a report by Australian Autism ADHD foundation, one in every 20 children across the USA is expected to be diagnosed with ASD by 2020. Increasing incidences of mental issues is expected to drive this market growth going forward.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001