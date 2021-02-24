– Preliminary clinical data for menin inhibitor KO-539 highlighted by single-agent activity in relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations –
– KO-539 continues to demonstrate a wide therapeutic window in dose escalation; protocol amendment to include genetically enriched Phase 1 expansion cohorts –
– Tipifarnib receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA –
– $633.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments provide runway into 2024 –
– Management to host webcast and conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET –
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provided a corporate update.
“Last year was a transformative one for Kura, and our team continues to make tremendous progress advancing our pipeline of anti-cancer therapeutics,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “In December, we reported encouraging first-in-human data for our menin inhibitor KO-539 in an all-comers population of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Now, we look forward to obtaining a larger clinical dataset as we move into genetically enriched Phase 1 expansion cohorts comprising NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged relapsed/refractory AML patients. KO-539 continues to demonstrate a clean safety and tolerability profile, compelling clinical activity and a wide therapeutic window, supporting a potentially best-in-class profile both as a monotherapy and in combination.”
“Meanwhile, we were very pleased to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for tipifarnib,” continued Dr. Wilson. “We believe this designation acknowledges both the dire unmet need for patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant HNSCC and the promise of tipifarnib to provide clinical benefit to patients. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is the latest milestone in our effort to pioneer the use of farnesyl transferase inhibitors to treat patients with cancer. We are also developing a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which we intend to direct at innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. We have identified multiple advanced lead compounds with superior properties, and we expect to nominate a development candidate for IND-enabling studies in mid-2021. Finally, thanks to a successful public offering in December, we are in a stronger financial position than ever before, and we believe this provides us with sufficient resources to advance our pipeline programs through multiple value-inflection points.”
Recent Highlights
Financial Results
Upcoming Milestones
Conference Call and Webcast
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (KOMET-001) and targeting patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, including patients with NPM1 mutations. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and is currently in a registration-directed study (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. Kura is also developing a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Kura’s product candidates, tipifarnib and KO-539, progress and expected timing of Kura’s drug development programs and clinical trials and submission of regulatory filings, the presentation of data from clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings and future clinical trials, the regulatory approval path for tipifarnib, the strength of Kura’s balance sheet and the adequacy of cash on hand. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
|Statements of Operations Data
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|17,524
|$
|13,464
|$
|60,397
|$
|47,826
|General and administrative
|8,808
|5,499
|31,502
|19,653
|Total operating expenses
|26,332
|18,963
|91,899
|67,479
|Other income, net
|173
|1,098
|2,274
|4,339
|Net loss
|$
|(26,159
|)
|$
|(17,865
|)
|$
|(89,625
|)
|$
|(63,140
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.51
|)
|Weighted average number of
|shares used in computing net loss
per share, basic and diluted
|58,760
|45,333
|53,077
|41,946
|KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|633,320
|$
|236,891
|Working capital
|611,268
|224,039
|Total assets
|647,212
|241,972
|Long-term liabilities
|10,283
|7,627
|Accumulated deficit
|(302,502
|)
|(212,877
|)
|Stockholders’ equity
|610,905
|218,781
