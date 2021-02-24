New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Music Streaming Market By Type (Live Streaming and On-Demand Streaming), By Content Type (Audio Streaming and Video Streaming), By Payment Mode (Free and Subscription & Ad-Supported), by Platform (Desktop and Smartphone), by Age Group (Between 16 and 24 years, Between 25 and 34 years, Between 35 and 44 years, Between 45 and 54 years, and More than 55 years), and by End-user (Individual and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

“According to the research study, the global Music Streaming Market was estimated at USD 10,520 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 45,000 Million by 2027. The global Music Streaming Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Streaming is a technology that is used to deliver content to desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices over the internet. Streaming transfers audio and video data along with other continuous data flow, which allows the recipients to begin to watch or listen almost immediately. Streaming music, which can be also termed as streaming audio, is a way of delivering sound or music without the requirement of downloading files from the web.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Music Streaming Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Music Streaming Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Music Streaming Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Music Streaming Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Escalating digitization & rising digital music acceptance to steer the market growth

Growing digitization witnessed across the emerging economies has resulted in a substantial reduction of music downloading as well as its storage. This is likely to proliferate the surge of the music streaming industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, an increase in the number of smartphone users has resulted in the massive expansion of the music streaming market during the period from 2019 to 2027. In addition to this, the rise in web penetration across the nook & corner of the world is likely to accelerate the market trends. Nonetheless, less availability of skilled workforce and shorter average lead lengths will impede the growth of the market over the forecast timeline.

Top Market Players:

Amazon.com Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

Deezer S.A.,

Gamma Gaana Ltd.,

Google Play,

iHeartMedia Inc.,

Inmusik,

jango.com,

Netease Company,

Pandora Media Inc.,

Project Panther Bidco Ltd.,

Reliance Industries Limited,

Rhapsody International Inc.,

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.,

Slacker Radio,

SoundCloud Limited,

Spotify AB,

Stingray Digital Group Inc.,

Tencent,

TuneIn Inc.,

Univision Communications Inc.,

VK,

You42 Radio.

On-demand streaming to dominate the type segment over the forecast period

The massive popularity of on-demand music subscriptions is projected to spur the growth of the music streaming industry over the forecast timespan. The segment is predicted to accrue the highest revenue by the end of the forecast timeline.

Audio streaming to account for major content type segment share over the forecast timespan

The audio streaming segment, which accounted for nearly 56% of the overall market share in 2017, is predicted to make major revenue contributions towards the overall market during the period from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the segment can be credited to a large number of audio subscribers across the world.

Smartphone segment to dominate the overall market surge over the forecast timeline

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high penetration of the device across the globe that is likely to elevate the growth graph of the music streaming market over the forecast timeline.

An individual segment to make notable contributions towards the overall market revenue during the forecast timeline

The segmental growth can be credited to an increment in the disposable income of the customers along with the large-scale acceptance of smartphones & laptops by the customers.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the music streaming market by segmenting the market based on the type, content type, payment mode, platform, age group, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

An increase in the number of smartphone users has led to the massive growth of the music streaming industry during the period from 2019 to 2027. In addition to this, the rise in web penetration across the nook & corner of the world is likely to accelerate the market trends. Nevertheless, the low availability of skilled manpower and shorter average lead lengths will obstruct the growth of the market over the forecast timeline.

Browse the full “Music Streaming Market By Type (Live Streaming and On-Demand Streaming), By Content Type (Audio Streaming and Video Streaming), By Payment Mode (Free and Subscription & Ad-Supported), by Platform (Desktop and Smartphone), by Age Group (Between 16 and 24 years, Between 25 and 34 years, Between 35 and 44 years, Between 45 and 54 years, and More than 55 years), and by End-user (Individual and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/music-streaming-market-by-type-live-streaming-and

North America to lead the overall regional market revenue growth during the timespan from 2019 to 2027

The regional market growth can be credited to the growing popularity of online music in countries like the U.S. along with the availability of the resources providing modern music streaming services to the customers.

This report segments the music streaming market as follows:

Global Music Streaming Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Live Streaming

On-Demand Streaming

Global Music Streaming Market: By Content Type Segment Analysis

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

Global Music Streaming Market: By Payment Mode Segment Analysis

Free

Subscription & Ad-Supported

Global Music Streaming Market: By Platform Segment Analysis

Desktop

Smartphone

Global Music Streaming Market: By Age Group Segment Analysis

Between 16 and 24 years

Between 25 and 34 years

Between 35 and 44 years

Between 45 and 54 years

More than 55 years

Global Music Streaming Market: By End-user Segment Analysis

Individual

Commercial

Key Features of Music Streaming Market Report:

Music Streaming Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Music Streaming Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Music Streaming Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Music Streaming Market segments’ trend and forecast

Music Streaming Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

Music Streaming Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Music Streaming Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

