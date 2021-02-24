New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027723/?utm_source=GNW

08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $551.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science. The dental services market is segmented into general dentistry; oral surgery; orthodontics and prosthodontics; and other dental services.



North America was the largest region in the global dental services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global dental services market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global dental services market.



The dental services industry is experiencing a change in its delivery model through dental service organizations or dental support organizations (DSOs) giving rise to more corporate or group practices.DSOs are independent business support centers that contract with dental services providers and provide critical business management and support to dental practices, including non-clinical operations.



The DSOs are facilitating more in-house treatments such as orthodontics, endodontic and oral maxillofacial surgery instead of being referred to a separate specialist.Group practices provide improved funding for infrastructure, equipment and expenses associated with hiring specialists.



According to the American Dental Association (ADA), in the USA, as of 2017, nearly 16.3% of the dentists were affiliated with dental service organizations.



Price limits by regulatory bodies on certain dental services affected the market in the historic period and will continue affecting the market in the forecast period.These price caps are placed to make healthcare services more accessible and affordable to patients, but negatively impact the revenues of dental services companies.



Dental services companies therefore have to deal with pricing pressure while maintaining the quality of the services provided.Also, the rising cost of dental devices and other equipment continues to add to the overall cost burden.



Dental waste disposable also increases the overall expenditures of dental service practices. These factors are expected to limit the growth of the market going forward.



The dental services market is expected to benefit from increase in demand for dental procedures, with rise in awareness regarding medical conditions.People are increasingly referring to medical websites and journals on the internet for information on dental issues.



They are then searching for clinics, doctors and various treatments being offered by independent dentists, clinics or dental hospitals. Many blogs such as deardoctor.com, dentalbuzz.com and brightnow.com are publishing articles on dental health and answering individual queries, driving the demand for dental services.

