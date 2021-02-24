Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Drums Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial drums market is expected to register CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Industrial drums are used for the storage and transportation of materials for the delivery of mass freight. These drums are typically used for shipment of unsafe and hazardous products, and these drums are also known as barrels.
Industrial drums allow higher operational efficiency and effectiveness in shipping bulk quantities of commodities in liquid form. Industrial drums offer cost-effective transport packaging solutions for shipment of both hazardous and non-hazardous materials, like chemicals, wines, fruit juices, etc.
Industrial drums have been widely used to package chemical and fertilizers, petroleum lubricants, among others. Moreover, the adoption of industrial drums among the packaging industry is increasing. The packaging manufacturer is focusing on recycling, downgauging, optimizing pack size, and safety. Industrial drums offer these features to many corporations and companies to effectively maintain sustainability initiatives.
Slow automation technological adoption among industrial drum manufacturers is expected to hold back the advance orders from various end-user industries. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the market is going to get affected due to a lack of resource crunch at production sites and lockdown situation in countries that may impact the supply chain adversely.
Key Market Trends
The Steel Drums Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate
Competitive Landscape
The industrial drums market remains quite fragmented, due to the existence of numerous international, regional, and local vendors. With the growing usage of industrial drums in various end-user industries, many companies are entering the competition, making it more intensified. Some of key players of the market include Greif Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Mauser Group BV.
