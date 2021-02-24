Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator business intelligence, this latest 16th edition of the MVNO Directory will help aspiring businesses, service providers, & vendors gain unprecedented access to a large pool of key executives (decision-makers, chief officers and top management) holding salient positions across the MVNO sphere, globally.

This latest edition features 700+ MVNOs; 2500+ Management Contacts along with the following additional information:

  • Name of the MVNO - Country-wise 1-operator per page structure
  • Group & Ownership Information
  • Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, address, phone & fax nos, and more.
  • Online presence - Web/URL
  • CXO/ Management/ Decision-makers/ Operator contacts
  • Formats Available - PDF & Excel

