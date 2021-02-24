Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator business intelligence, this latest 16th edition of the MVNO Directory will help aspiring businesses, service providers, & vendors gain unprecedented access to a large pool of key executives (decision-makers, chief officers and top management) holding salient positions across the MVNO sphere, globally.
This latest edition features 700+ MVNOs; 2500+ Management Contacts along with the following additional information:
