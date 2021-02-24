Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MNO Directory, Worldwide 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) business intelligence digest, designed strategically for large and small vendors supporting the mobile operator valuechain. This latest 2020 edition features 650+ MNOs and 2500+ CXO/ Management contacts holding a variety of key roles ranging from heads of roaming, network planning, strategy, procurement, and more.



The MNO Directory is an essential resource for those looking to do business or collaborate with mobile operators across the globe.



The MNO Directory offers the following information:

Name of the operator - country-wise one operator per page structure

Group & ownership information

Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, addresses, phone, fax nos, and more.

Online presence - web/ URL

CXO/ Management/ Decion-Makers/ Operator contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

