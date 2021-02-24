PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, and facilitate digital transformation, announced that Al West has joined Mobivity as Chief Revenue Officer to focus on expanding Mobivity’s revenue operations and accelerate growth.



Mr. West brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling and leading revenue organizations including new sales and growth through existing account management teams. Most notably he served as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Apttus where he built and led a team from startup to more than $220 million in annual recurring revenues. Apttus was ultimately acquired by Thoma Bravo. He previously held senior sales and management positions at I-many, Emptoris, Kana Software and Computer Associates.

“Digital Transformation has taken our current and future target markets by storm and we’re seeing demand for our solutions accelerate tremendously,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Given the size of our addressable markets, it is critical that we establish leadership with experience in scaling revenue operations and Al West couldn’t be a better fit to lead that role. Building and leading a revenue organization through all phases of growth from startup to hundreds of millions in annual recurring revenue is a rare skillset and I couldn’t be more excited to have Al help lead Mobivity through this phase of accelerating growth.”

“I was attracted to Mobivity given the scale of the market opportunity and unique position they have established,” added Al West. “Brands are accelerating their adoption of digital technologies at break-neck speed and Mobivity’s combination of large, world class brands and partners is a testament to the quality and demand for their products. Just as importantly, Mobivity’s technology can clearly scale to meet the demands of large addressable markets which I believe sets up for an amazing opportunity to achieve hyper-growth and rapidly scale revenues through new customer acquisition as well as existing customer growth. Mobivity has already established key partnerships and large reference customers, and I am extremely excited to join the Company at such an exciting phase of growth.”

Mr. West will lead and build out the Company’s revenue operations including customer acquisition through new sales while also focusing on growth opportunities from existing customers. He will also lead strategic partnerships in new industries including consumer packaged goods, point-of-sale, and growing technology partnerships to drive new revenue opportunities.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company’s addressable markets and the Company’s expectations for the timing and growth of the Company's revenue from a new customer. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services to the convenience store industry; deploy our product and services to a new customer; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

