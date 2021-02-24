REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, announces the availability of an integrated solution aimed at driving application downtime to zero. The integration combines production application data from Delphix with a customer’s use of application performance monitoring to accelerate service recovery.



In today’s world, the disruption of digital services can be devastating for businesses—especially when it comes to complex software issues related to data.

“The most serious application issues are the hardest to reproduce and fix,” said Jedidiah Yueh, CEO of Delphix. “They often involve software, integrated applications, and data. Companies need to be able to automatically reproduce application states prior to, during, or after events occur to get services back online.”

Over the last decade, Delphix has built a data platform that collects data across all enterprise apps, from mainframes to cloud-native, and fuels data for cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML, and other digital transformation programs. Delphix is building on this foundation by providing an integration between its programmable data infrastructure platform with the application performance monitoring insights from AppDynamics.

Once AppDynamics detects an application issue, the integration solution can trigger Delphix to automatically provision the right databases for the affected application from the right point in time. With this new integration solution, customers can leverage Delphix data provisioning within CI/CD and testing environments to help reproduce issues, perform root cause analysis, develop and test fixes, and drastically shorten the time to restore services.

“It is critical for developers and testers to have access to the right datasets within the right data sources in order to quickly reproduce application data and state-related issues,” said Renato Quedas, director of enterprise architecture and strategy, AppDynamics. “Delphix’s programmable data infrastructure makes it significantly faster for their customers to identify, reproduce, and recover from unexpected application issues.”

The integration delivers critical features to improve production operations and site reliability engineering workflows:

Data Immutability An immutable data time machine to recreate data in an application environment before, during, or after an event occurs

Automated Data for Environments The ability to automatically provision data into production support environments, combined with APIs to refresh, clean up, bookmark, branch, and share data.

Topology Based Provisioning and Event Data Analysis Delphix receives application topology from AppDynamics to determine what data to provision and sends analytics and event data to AppDynamics for dashboarding and querying.

Environments Deployed via Application Toolchains When triggered by AppDynamics, Delphix can be proactively integrated with build and automation tools to quickly provide environments to reproduce and fix issues.

Data Observability Ability to identify, track, and resolve data-related application issues, such as data loss, data errors, and malicious changes to data, both within applications and across integrated systems.



“The worst time to wrangle data is when you’re in the midst of an issue or outage,” said Jason Simpson, Vice President of Engineering, Choice Hotels. “Integrating application data with APM solutions like AppDynamics eliminates even the biggest bottlenecks in replicating issues—in doing so, Delphix automatically enables the availability of data-ready environments.”

