St. Petersburg, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BarBox is now available to purchase at select retailers in California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Washington. Consumers will be able to purchase these premium, ready-to-drink cocktails online in select regions as well as from the convenience of their home courtesy of their e-commerce partner, Thirstie.

Announced in November 2020, BarBox is working with multiple distribution partners and is excited to now be available in market and on their website at www.barboxcocktails.com. “You can pick up our craft cocktails at your local retailer or get them delivered straight to your door, which is especially exciting at a time when at-home deliveries are such a staple,” co-founder Matthias Kozuba said.

Thirstie Inc., recently referred to as 'the Shopify for Alcohol' by Bloomberg BusinessWeek, is the leading technology and logistics solution provider for beverage alcohol brands. Thirstie helps power consumer online transactions within a three-tier-compliant platform. “BarBox is bringing an innovative experience into the rapidly-growing ready-to-drink space,” stated Thirstie CEO and Co-Founder Devaraj Southworth. “The Thirstie platform is uniquely positioned to provide a convenient and personalized customer experience for BarBox’s passionate patrons.”

With the ready-to-drink segment poised for big growth in 2021, BarBox is primed to make a splash in this booming category. BarBox is differentiating itself with premium spirits and all-natural ingredients served in eco-friendly “bag-in-a-box” packaging that is price conscious, while maintaining artisanal quality.

“Looking at the current market for ready-to-drink cocktails, we wanted to create a drink experience at an affordable price without sacrificing quality,” co-founder Jacob Kozuba said. “We can do this because we make everything in house at our distillery, allowing us to keep the quality high and the price relatively low.” Matthias continued, “Our goal was to produce a quality craft cocktail that tastes like it was made at a sophisticated bar, while offering convenience, portability, and playfulness.”

With its signature boxed packaging, BarBox is lightweight and convenient for bringing along on daily adventures. The launch lineup includes three classic cocktails: Cosmopolitan, Negroni, and Vodka Sour. Each BarBox serves over 14 four-ounce cocktails and retails for $24.99 SRP. To order BarBox online, visit: https://shop.barboxcocktails.com. To see what retailers BarBox is currently located at, visit: www.barboxcocktails.com/imbibe-now/.

About BarBox

Matthias and Jacob Kozuba, brothers and Co-Founders of BarBox, grew up in Poland. They nurtured their love of distilling and spirits under the mentorship of their master distiller father, Zbigniew “Papa” Kozuba, while helping run the family Kozuba & Sons Distillery. When they decided to move the operation to the United States, they settled down in St. Petersburg, Florida. Matthias and Jacob saw an immediate opportunity for a ready-to-drink cocktail experience that spoke to the craft cocktail-loving, quality-driven, eco-conscious consumer. To learn more about BarBox, please visit www.barboxcocktails.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BarBoxCocktails.

