LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce the official launch of its newest major content house, “Society Las Vegas,” a luxurious 10,000-square-foot mansion optimally located in central Las Vegas.

“Society Las Vegas is destined for greatness,” commented Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media Group. “The mansion is stunning and sits right in the heart of Vegas. We already have talented influencers in the house gaining rapid traction, and we are actively working to dramatically expand that traction through collaborative activity with heavily followed top influencers at other Clubhouse locations as well as the coming addition of new stars to the permanent roster at Society Las Vegas.”

Society Las Vegas launched in early February and its influencers have already courted a large aggregate following on both TikTok and Instagram. Top influencers from Just a House and Clubhouse BH have already visited the Las Vegas location multiple times in recent weeks to collaborate with the goal of further expanding social media reach across all platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Clubhouse App, and Snapchat.

The Company is also preparing to add established star influencers to the new location over the very near term and is actively looking for additional properties in Las Vegas to further expand its presence in the Neon Capital.

Young added, “We believe expanding into the Vegas market will represent a powerful catalyst for growth because it diversifies our reach into the 21-plus age bracket and engages followers with higher average household income levels, which complements our current influencer end-market footprint and gives us access to a fresh field of valuable branding opportunities.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

