DominicaVoice's website homepage is ready to except orders as of February 22, 2021. Please feel free to visit https://dominicavoice.com/page/ to sign up for services. HMMR's photo image, PHOTO/DominicaVoice website homepage

DominicaVoice's website homepage is ready to except orders as of February 22, 2021. Please feel free to visit https://dominicavoice.com/page/ to sign up for services. HMMR's photo image, PHOTO/DominicaVoice website homepage

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced that it has released its DominicaVoice calling product, providing less expensive calling options for Dominicans living in the United States.



“Calling Dominica has never been this cost effective,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “This product provides much needed cost relief for what has been a very expensive service in the past.” The web site for the product is accessible at www.dominicavoice.com and provides a full online customer service and ordering interface. The product also provides Top-Up services, which are very popular in the Caribbean market.

Hammer plans to continue leverage the agreements of its wholesale voice subsidiary, Endstream Communications, to expand the service to other Eastern Caribbean markets. “We will continue to expand the reach of our OTT services segment by providing services direct to the consumer, particularly in this key geographical market,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO, who is managing Hammer’s efforts in the region.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6834dd4e-1b56-4c0d-a1f2-b6186ee642fa