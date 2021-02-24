Highlights:



Broadens institutional and retail investor base across EU and enables access to additional capital markets

No related capital raising - trade of existing securities with trade volume to increase on ASX

On-the-ground investor relations firm to further support intended research programs in EU



SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives is pleased to announce it has commenced the application process to dual list its stock on the Frankfurt Stock Exhange (FSE).

“Dual-listing on FSE enables Recce to broaden its exposure to European investors,” said Dr. John Prendergast, Non-Executive Chairman of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. “The Company considers that it meets the requirements necessary to dual-list on FSE and will provide updates on its application progress.”

Dual listing on the FSE will see the Company increase exposure to a large base of retail and institutional investors in the European Union (EU) through German Trading Exchanges (Frankfurt, Tradegate, Berlin, Stuttgart). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the third largest in Europe and tenth largest in the world.

Recce Pharmaceuticals has appointed Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Wertpapieranalyse GMBH (DGWA) as its investor and corporate relations advisor in Europe. DGWA will facilitate engagement with prospective investors in the German speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) while driving awareness of Recce’s novel synthetic anti-infective compounds.

Mr. Stefan Müller, the CEO of DGWA added, “We are excited to support Recce in engagement with European investors and opportunities to expand its infectious disease programs.”

The Company will provide the market further updates on its listing process on material developments, with expectation the process will be completed in upcoming weeks.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialization of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE® 327, RECCE® 435, and RECCE® 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE® 327 has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE® 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 8075 4585

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (USA)

Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 929 469 3851

msosulski@lifescicomms.com