PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today released a white paper outlining a path to an open payment infrastructure for paying for electric vehicle (EV) charging. Today, drivers must set up an account or membership with each charge point operator (CPO) to charge at their station. With at least 10 EV CPOs and over 20,000 charging stations in North America, an open payment infrastructure can greatly improve the user experience from one station to the next.



The white paper, “Electric Vehicle Charging Open Payment Framework with ISO 15118,” is available for download at https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-electric-vehicle-charging-open-payment-framework-with-iso-15118/.

Widespread implementation of chip card technology, mobile device payment and tokenization provides a foundation on which to deploy easy-to-use, secure open payments technology into future EVs. Using the ISO 15118 Vehicle-to-Grid communication standard, which is already supported by multiple EV manufacturers and CPOs, the proposed approach will enable drivers to charge their electric vehicles with ease.

“In the future, charging an electric vehicle may be as simple as pulling up to any charging station and paying without the need for an account or membership,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The technology necessary to implement an open payment infrastructure for electric vehicle charging is already available, and this paper helps to define an approach that leverages existing standards to get there. With consumers expecting convenient solutions at every turn, implementing an open payments infrastructure is an important consideration for stakeholders that want EV charging to be even simpler and more ubiquitous.”

The automotive and payment industry as well as policy makers are encouraged to work together to further define this approach. This white paper provides:

An overview of EV charging and use cases

Insight into challenges to EV charging payments

A summary of the fundamentals of ISO 15118 and EMV payment technology

A proposed framework for secure open payments for EV charging

Discussion on the considerations and benefits of open payments for EV charging



This white paper was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council. The cross-industry council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs, for consumers, merchants, issuers, acquirers, processors, payment networks, government regulators, mobile providers, industry suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

Secure Technology Alliance members and guests who contributed to the white paper included: American Express; Barnes International; Discover Financial Services; Dual Auth; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - Retail Payments Office; Giesecke+Devrient; Hubject; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies; Ingenico, a Worldline brand; Mastercard; Multos International; NCR; NXP Semiconductors; Underwriters Laboratories (UL); Visa; Worldpay from FIS.

For continuing updates on the Secure Technology Alliance, visit www.securetechalliance.org and follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth and Dana Kringel

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com

dkringel@montner.com