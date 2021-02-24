TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports”, or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Duffy and Wouter Witvoet as advisors to the Company. Mr. Duffy is an experienced esports professional with deep expertise and industry connections and Mr. Witvoet is the founder and CEO of Secfi, a global pre-wealth advisory platform. Neil and Wouter will support GameSquare management in their efforts to build a leading international esports company.



“Neil and Wouter have built leading companies in their respective industries and both understand how to grow successful businesses,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Neil is well known and respected throughout the esports industry and is a frequent presenter and panelist for esports events and conferences. Wouter has an extensive background in entrepreneurial enterprises and innovation. I am extremely pleased they have agreed to join GameSquare as advisors and I view their collective experience as an outstanding asset as we build a leading esports company.”

“Esports is an international business in the early innings of growth,” added Neil Duffy. “In my view, GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from the extraordinary growth in esports and we believe that there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies into the GameSquare group of companies. I am looking forward to working with the team at GameSquare as they build a world class organization.”

Neil Duffy is the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at eFuse, a global platform for gamers to meet, compete and to be discovered. The social network launched in 2020 and has acquired over 500,000 users. Prior to that, Neil was the Chief Commercial Officer at CSL Esports, the world's largest collegiate esports league and tournament operator, which was sold to a private equity firm in June 2020. Neil is currently a Professor at Durham College's School of Business and has spoken across North American schools including MIT, West Virginia University, UNLV, University of Florida and many more.

Wouter Witvoet is an entrepreneur and investor with global experience. Mr. Witvoet currently serves as the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Secfi, a leading collateralised lending company which provides financial advice and financing for start-up employees seeking to access their pre-wealth. Under Wouter’s leadership, Secfi has raised more than US$550 million and is backed by leading venture capital companies. Mr. Witvoet received a Bachelor of Science from Utrecht University in the Netherlands and a Master of Philosophy in Technology Policy from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

About GameSquare

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business, strategy and operations of the Company, the appointment of new advisors of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.