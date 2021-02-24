WALTHAM, Mass, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software. Infinidat has broadened its extensive VMware capabilities with new support for vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols). In addition, InfiniBox® is now the first petabyte-scale storage platform available in the VMware Cloud Solutions Lab. These new milestones in the deep collaboration between the two technology innovators make it even easier for customers to test, implement, and maintain large-scale software-defined datacenter (SDDC) environments.



“We are taking our partnership with VMware to a new level with vVols support and our Cloud Solutions Lab collaboration,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Nearly all of our large enterprise customers are using VMware as their software-defined data center infrastructure platform of choice. We are now in an even better position to unlock next-generation cloud use cases for a wider range of large enterprises. Our expanded relationship reinforces Infinidat as an industry leading tier-one VMware storage provider.”

"The new InfiniBox vVols implementation raises the bar for enterprise-grade Tier 1 virtualization environments, building on Infinidat's rich history of VMware solutions that enable simplicity at multi-petabyte scale," said Lee Caswell, VP of Marketing, VMware Cloud Platforms Business Unit. “We’re thrilled to continue partnering with Infinidat to increase the value for customers across our portfolio, from traditional vSphere to VMware Cloud Foundation to emerging Tanzu Kubernetes environments."

The VMware Cloud Solutions Lab is available for customer and partner use to validate emerging workloads and client scenarios. Leveraging the new InfiniBox technology, the Cloud Solutions Lab can now handle multi-petabyte data environments. InfiniBox has already been used as part of VMware Cloud Solutions Lab projects including the Data for Good big data reference architecture, as well as for machine learning on vSphere.

“Infinidat introduced us to advanced ways VMware can be integrated with the InfiniBox and showed us the power of using both products together, including instant single-VM restores,” said Cole Thompson, President and CEO of Virtual Data Corp (VDC). "Infinidat's capabilities make VMware deployments so simple and reliable that they can be done in hours, compared to weeks with other products. Infinidat’s new enhancement with vVols support builds on the company’s proven solutions at multi-petabyte scale.”

Keeping with its signature simplicity, Infinidat has differentiated its vVols support by making it easier to configure and operate than alternative implementations. vVols support on InfiniBox augments the company’s comprehensive VMware solutions and provides a foundation for future capabilities.

Customers can also leverage the new vVols functionality to use InfiniBox as Principal Storage within the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) hybrid cloud platform, or via native vSphere Cloud Native Storage (CNS) usage with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid. This helps streamline operations across multi-cloud infrastructure and broadens Infinidat’s best-in-class Kubernetes capabilities. The benefits include consistency and enhanced security of operations and infrastructure across public and private clouds, while increasing enterprise flexibility and agility.

Infinidat has rolled out this expanded support for VMware customers as part of new enhancements to InfiniBox. In addition to vVols support, Infinidat also augmented the deep learning algorithm at the core of every InfiniBox − Neural Cache − to improve scalability by freeing up as much as a third of the DRAM of the machine. This software enhancement enables further storage consolidation and data growth possibilities to continue.

vVols support and other enhancements are available at no extra charge in the latest InfiniBox software release.

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

