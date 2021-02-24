Frisco, TX, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the leading cloud-based process automation provider, today announced the appointment of Amede Hungerford as its chief marketing officer. Hungerford, an accomplished software technology marketing executive, will lead Redwood’s global marketing team as the company expands its leadership in helping customers digitally transform their businesses with IT and business process automation solutions.

Hungerford brings more than two decades of expertise in driving growth and innovation strategies in the enterprise and software technology market. In previous roles, Hungerford served as the CMO of Boomi, a Dell Technologies company, helping the cloud-based integration vendor grow revenue from $60 million to more than $220 million in less than three years. Hungerford also served as vice president, Global Marketing, at cloud ERP pioneer NetSuite for more than five years, along with marketing leadership roles at Reflektion, Sybase and HP. Hungerford is also a five-year member of the board of directors of the Software & Services Division of SIAA (Software and Information Industry Association).

With oversight of strategic and product marketing, demand generation, brand awareness and corporate communications, Hungerford plays a pivotal role in continued growth at Redwood, with thousands of customers in over 150 countries, including, Sony, UBS, GM, Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Wells Fargo, Xerox, Airbus, Grainger and Heineken.

“Amede brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that companies face in their quest for the true digital transformation,” said Tijl Vuyk, Redwood founder and CEO. "We’re delighted to have a proven leader of Amede’s caliber to showcase how Redwood equips companies to orchestrate IT and business processes across complex hybrid environments that can span from legacy systems to multiple cloud platforms and applications."

Hungerford said that he’s excited to join a fast-growing SaaS company that has continually evolved since its founding in 1993 to allow customers to eliminate repetitive manual tasks and transform the quality, speed and agility of business processes. As he notes, Redwood’s RunMyJobs product has been recognized as the “Best SaaS Workload Automation Solution” by the Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) analyst firm.

“Redwood has been at the forefront of the shift from traditional job scheduling to business process automation, with a cloud-native platform and flexibility to orchestrate real-time IT, finance, supply chain and other business processes,” Hungerford said. “I’m thrilled to join a global leader that’s redefining automation with the best-in-class speed, agility and scalability that customers need in our always-on digital world.”

About Redwood

