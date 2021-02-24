Ms. Stafford, who is a member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee, will also serve as a Trustee on the Board of PIMCO Funds



The firm also names David Fisher, Eric Sutherland and Ryan Korinke, all Managing Directors, to key roles in U.S. Global Wealth Management and PIMCO’s Executive Office, respectively

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces that Kimberley Stafford, Managing Director, will become Global Head of PIMCO’s Product Strategy Group. Ms. Stafford, who is currently Head of Asia-Pacific, will return to PIMCO’s Newport Beach office in the middle of this year to take up the new role, overseeing traditional strategies and Alternatives, which include PIMCO’s private strategies and hedge funds. The firm also announces that Alec Kersman, Managing Director, will become PIMCO’s new Head of Asia-Pacific. Mr. Kersman is currently Head of Strategic Accounts in U.S. Global Wealth Management. Both Ms. Stafford and Mr. Kersman will report to Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer.

The firm also announced other key leadership roles: David Fisher, Managing Director and currently Head of Traditional Product Strategies, will become Co-Head of U.S. GWM Strategic Accounts alongside Eric Sutherland, Managing Director and President of PIMCO Investments LLC. Mr. Fisher, who has spent 13 years as a leader in the Product Strategy Group and also serves as a trustee of PIMCO Closed End Funds, will relocate to the New York office. He and Mr. Sutherland will report to Gregory Hall, Managing Director and Head of U.S. GWM. Ryan Korinke, Managing Director and Head of Hedge Fund and Quantitative Strategies, based in Hong Kong, will join PIMCO’s Executive Office in Newport Beach. He will report to Mr. Roman.



Ms. Stafford has been a member of PIMCO’s Executive Committee for five years and will also serve as a Trustee on the Board of PIMCO Funds, alongside Peter Strelow, Managing Director, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of PIMCO Funds. Ms. Stafford has led PIMCO’s Asia-Pacific region since 2017. During her 21 years at PIMCO, she has held various positions including Head of the Consultant Relations Group, oversight of U.S. institutional sales and alternatives marketing teams, Head of Human Resources and Talent Management and Head of Global Sustainability Initiatives and Account Manager in the Consultant Relations Group.

“Kim has served in almost every facet of our business during her two decades working for PIMCO. She is a strategic thinker and a natural leader who motivates, mentors and develops employees,” said Mr. Roman. “Her expertise in managing client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our products and strategies for investors in traditional and private strategies.”

Mr. Kersman drove the growth of PIMCO’s Latin America business over more than a decade and, more recently, has played a major role in bringing his client relationship expertise to U.S. GWM: “With his deep understanding of the regulatory environment and proven strategic leadership, Alec will build on the excellent work that Kim and the team have delivered over the past four years driving our expansion in Asia-Pacific,” said Mr. Roman.

Mr. Kersman will be supported in Asia-Pacific by PIMCO’s talented regional leadership team and deep bench of investment professionals. In addition, John Studzinski, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of PIMCO’s Executive Office, will continue playing a key role in broadening PIMCO’s relationships in Asia-Pacific with leaders in business, finance, government and NGOs.

Commenting on the new roles for Mr. Fisher and Mr. Sutherland, Mr. Roman said: “David has a broad knowledge of PIMCO’s products and a strong appreciation of our GWM client partnerships while Eric has extensive experience in the wealth market and a deep understanding of client relationships and PIMCO’s GWM business. Together these combined talents will ensure a smooth transition of leadership of our important GWM relationships.”

Commenting on Mr. Korinke’s role in the Executive Office, Mr. Roman said: “Ryan’s understanding of hedge fund strategies and the role they play for clients, together with his detail-oriented and thoughtful approach have helped deepen many of our relationships with hedge fund investors around the world. He is a creative and analytical thinker and widely admired by PIMCO colleagues as an executive who embodies PIMCO’s culture.”

