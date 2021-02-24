Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EMS market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology by reputed companies. This technology aids the end users in storing large amount of files and data and accessing them from any part of the world that is internet-enabled. The event management software market size stood at USD 6.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Event Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.
This Report Answers Following Questions:
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Broaden Geographical Presence
Enterprises present in the market are working constantly to strengthen their market position by adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships. Some of the other domestic and regional companies are introducing new software solutions to fulfil the increasing demand of the masses. Below are two of the latest industry developments:
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Spur Growth
In today’s technology-driven world, social media platforms are used by almost every person across the globe. These platforms are free of cost and robust. Hence, they aid event planners in achieving their business goals. Social media marketing and advertising enables them to gain a large consumer base by tracking their website traffic. These platforms also help in remoulding the reputation of a particular company.
The usage of platforms, namely, Instagram Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is upsurging day by day amongst the event planners. Besides, tools such as Mention, Oktopost, and Hootsuite are aiding them in analysing the type of content, as well as the most successful channels that would appeal to the users. These factors are likely to augment the event management software market growth during the forthcoming years. However, integration of EMS solutions requires high technical expertise. Lack of the latter may obstruct market growth.
Segment-
Corporate Segment to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Increasing Occurrence of Events
Based on end-user, the market is grouped into education, event planners, corporate, government, and others. Amongst these, the corporate segment is anticipated to dominate by holding the largest EMS market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of events, such as meetings, trade conferences, summits, and seminars occurring in the corporate sector. Hence, event planners are investing huge sums in organizing such grand events in this sector. The government segment generated a share of 12.6% in 2018.
Regional Analysis-
Persistent Development of Cloud Platforms to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the Event Management Software market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America held USD 2.32 billion EMS market revenue in 2018. The region is likely to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period backed by the presence of financially stable countries such as Canada and the U.S. in this region. These countries are investing persistently in the development of advanced technologies to get efficient and reliable services. Software solutions with unique features provide better data analytics, integration and collaboration tools, and smooth management of events.
Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are expected to showcase significant growth owing to the ongoing development of cloud platforms, as well as the rising number of smartphone users. Also, the ever-increasing number of events consisting of product launches, stand-up comedy shows, tradeshows, and musical concerts in both regions would contribute to market growth in the near future.
List Of Key Companies Profiled in EMS Market Are:
Major Table of Contents:
