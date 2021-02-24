New York City, NY , Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Home growth in the US is much higher compared to many other countries, including China which is often seen with a rivaling tech economy. One reason being the higher adoption of technology-enabled products like smart refrigerators, and microwaves amongst others. It isn’t uncommon for many homes in the US to rely on connected security and gadgets with intelligent sensors, which help save energy and time. Over the next couple of years, Chef DaDong forecasts declining costs of owning the smart kitchen gadgets with improved so-called smartness that will lead to widespread, more mainstream adoption across the US.

The data is supported by figures published by Statista, which shows that the US generates the most revenue when it comes to the smart homes industry. The same information is echoed by Technavio, which confirms the US as the biggest contributor to the widespread adoption of smart kitchen gadgets, with a current market share of 62%.

Chef DaDong estimates that the adoption of smart appliances will grow by around 40% by the end of 2021 and will further expand to 57.2% somewhere around 2025 if the current trajectory is maintained.

An increasing number of homeowners remodeling kitchens or undertaking major renovations are now leaning in favor of modular kitchens. The so-called “modular kitchen” is another factor that’s accelerating the adoption of appliances like smart steam ovens, dishwashers, cooktops, and cookware. Then there is also the rising popularity of voice-controlled devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home, which is further solidifying the market for smart home gadgets and appliances.

The complete report/article by Chef DaDong can be found on his website.

“We are moving towards a smart future, and a smart kitchen is a huge part of it. Today, smart kitchen appliances and gadgets are more affordable while being easier to use than they ever were before. Plus, you have appliances like smart dishwashers that hold the promise of saving precious natural resources like water and power through the use of smart sensors. The technology is only going to get better, and that’s going to drive adoption further.” Said Chef DaDong when talking about smartphone gadgets and their adoption.

Referring to the report Chef DaDong added, “It offers valuable insight into how the smart kitchen is now becoming a thing of the present. 2021 will see much wider and more mainstream adoption of smart gadgets, especially with some big-name brands like LG and Samsung introducing their vision for future kitchen products.”

About Chef DaDong

He is one of the most influential chefs in New York City. The official website is home to guides, how-to’s, and industry research. Many articles answer essential and common questions related to cooking, making it one of the most frequented websites for people looking for kitchen or cooking information. Follow Chef DaDong on Facebook or DaDong on Pinterest

Media Contact:

Chef DaDong

(212) 355-9600





This news has been published for the above source. Chef DaDong [ID=17025]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.



