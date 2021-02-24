Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Technologies that Enhance Integrated Workflow, Productivity, Patient Safety, and Detection Capabilities Drive the Global Digital Radiography Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an analysis of the global digital radiography (DR) market. It provides an in-depth breakdown of current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, and market attractiveness in 3 segments: turnkey suites, mobile DR, and DR retrofits.
Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2019 and forecasted up to 2024. Revenue and year-on-year growth rates are provided by country and segment. Pricing range and growth trends by equipment type are analyzed.
As the oldest and most utilized medical imaging modality, diagnostic general X-ray imaging is a workhorse modality for any medical imaging provider and an anchor modality for any medical imaging equipment vendor.
Globally, digital radiography markets are on the brink of a new growth phase. With technological innovation in the digital radiology segment, new products are being introduced into the market to provide quality images and enhance patient safety. Increased emphasis on safety and outcomes, reduced radiation, seamless workflow, and cost-competitiveness drive digital radiography systems adoption.
New regulatory mandates, technology advances, and product innovations will accelerate the market's transition to an all-digital environment in certain geographies by 2024. This growth phase, following the one driven by DR retrofits in early 2015, moves market interest back to new turnkey DR solutions and is being ushered in amid greater competition and new dynamics across the value chain involving flat-panel displays, OEMs, system integrators, and distributors in other regions.
Executive Summary
Total Market Overview
Drivers and Restraints - Total DR Market
Market Forecasts - Total Digital Radiography Market
Competitive Environment - Global Digital Radiography Market
Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
Turnkey Suites Segment Analysis
Mobile DR Segment Analysis
DR Retrofit Segment Analysis
Regional Analysis - Digital Radiography Market in North America
Regional Analysis - DR Market in Western Europe
Regional Analysis - DR Market in Eastern Europe
DR Market in LATAM - Market Overview
Regional Analysis - DR Market in APAC
Regional Analysis - DR Market in South Africa
Regional Analysis - DR Market in the Middle East
Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Overview
The Last Word
