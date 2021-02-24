LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to update shareholders on the status of its Form 10 filing process.



The Company’s Form 10 filing process is nearing completion, with final details now undergoing due diligence and full evaluation before submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to ensure a smooth process. Management believes the filing of Form 10 will help strengthen the case for further uplisting of shares following its establishment on the OTCQB tier.

In addition, the Company’s recent announcement of the signing of its hosting and energy designation agreements related to its cryptocurrency mining operations, as well as additional agreements still to be announced publicly, all further serve to reinforce the legitimacy of elements covered in the Company’s upcoming Form 10 filing.

“We are close to submission, but we felt it was more important to get it right the first time and facilitate a smooth process than to rush it,” noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We look forward to providing additional updates as events warrant.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

