Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rise in the prevalence of alcohol consumption is likely to propel the global breathalyzers market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Breathalyzers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Professional, Personal), by Technology (Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, Other Technologies), by Distribution Channel (Healthcare Facilities, Law enforcement & Military, Consumers, Transport) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the demand for point-of-care devices such as breathalyzers is expected to increase because of the implementation of strict government rules to prevent the rate of accidents related to drinking and driving.

Increasing number of road accidents is leading to high death rates in numerous developed and developing countries. This will further cause huge demand for breathalyzers across the globe.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breathalyzers-market-100743





Rise in the Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages to Propel the Market in Asia Pacific

The global breathalyzers market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America currently holds the majority of the global breathalyzers market share.

This is because of in the rising demand for breathalyzers across several countries in the region, especially in the U.S. due to strict regulations. Key market players in this country are focusing on producing innovative breathalyzers. There has also been a rise in the alcohol and drug consumption as well as increasing adoption of breathalyzers to detect pylori infection, asthma, and tuberculosis.

The U.S. government is likely to take several initiatives to prevent road accidents. All these factors are projected to boost the breathalyzers market growth in North America during the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness notable growth because of increasing disposable income of the populace.

Additionally, rise in the penetration of technologically advanced breathalyzer devices, growing consumption of alcoholic beverages, and expansion of the economy are likely to contribute to the increasing breathalyzers market revenue in Asia Pacific in the upcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breathalyzers-market-100743





Cannabix Technologies Inc., BACtrack, and Other Prominent Players Strengthen Position by Launching Technologically Advanced Products

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a prominent developer of law enforcement tools, based in Canada, announced that it has received the initial version of its handheld and portable Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer. It offers easy collection of breath sample whenever required for law enforcement and workplaces.

The company collaborated with MistyWest Engineering, based in Vancouver to develop the breath collection unit. Hound Labs, Inc., a company based in California, announced the creation of its first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer in April 2019. This dual breathalyzer offers the employers and law enforcement an instant analysis of THC, a chemical compound found in cannabis that is present in a person’s system.

BACtrack, a provider of personal, professional and smartphone breathalyzers, based in the U.S., announced the launch of its new product called BACtrack C8 in June 2018. The product features ZeroLine technology that offers an estimation of the time required to get back the breathing alcohol content to 0.00%. BACtrack also launched C6 in January 2018.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breathalyzers-market-100743





Leading Players operating in the Breathalyzers Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AK GlobalTech Corp.,

Intoximeters, BACtrack,

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.,

Abbott, Quest Products, Inc.,

Hound Labs, Inc.,

Tobii Dynavox,

PRC-Saltillo,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Lingraphica,

other key market players.





Segmentation of the Global Breathalyzers Market

By Type

Professional

Personal

By Technology

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

Other Technologies

By Distribution Channel

Healthcare Facilities

Law enforcement & Military

Consumers

Transport

Others (Government and Private Work Places, , Rehab Centers, Security Agencies, etc.)

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/breathalyzers-market-100743





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others), and Region Forecast 2019-2026

Urinary Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Subdural Electrode Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.