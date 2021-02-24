PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that its board of directors has elected Lynne Doughtie as an independent director.



Lynne has more than 35 years of experience, having started her career in 1985 at KPMG, one of the world’s leading professional services firms and a Workday partner. Most recently, Lynne served as the U.S. chairman and CEO of the firm and was previously a member of its global board and executive committee. Lynne’s experience includes establishing KPMG’s advisory business, expansion of the firm’s innovation services and solutions including information security, and overseeing some of the firm’s key client relationships.

Lynne has been recognized as a most powerful woman by Fortune, Crain’s New York Business, and CPA Practice Advisor. In addition, she has also been named on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People, the National Association of Corporate Directors’ 100 most influential people in the boardroom, and Glassdoor’s list of Top CEOs.

Comments on the News

“At KPMG I had the opportunity to work closely with Workday and have admired the company’s commitment to helping customers transform their finance and HR efforts to keep pace with today’s changing world,” said Lynne Doughtie, independent director, Workday board of directors. “As a member of its board, I look forward to partnering in an even bigger way and helping customers navigate the complexities of today’s business climate.”

“In addition to Lynne’s extensive global business experience, she’s also a great leader and upholds our values of employees, customer service, and integrity,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO, Workday. “It’s a great honor to have her on our board and her perspective will not only be of value to our customers -- including her work in risk management -- but also Workday as we look to the future.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday’s leadership, opportunities, growth, and ability to deliver value. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “ahead,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2021 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Furby

IR@Workday.com

Media Contact:

Nina Oestlien

Media@Workday.com