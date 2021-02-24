BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announces that it has received certification for integration of the Security Center AutoVu™ automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system on its FireFly ESV® vehicles.

The Security Center AutoVu ALPR system automatically reads license plates and identifies parking infractions, enhancing enforcement efficiency and increasing patrol coverage. The solution's open architecture enables municipalities and other parking operations to select from industry-leading vendors of permit management, pay stations and pay-by-cell solutions and to simultaneously enforce paid parking and time-limit bylaws. As the leading ALPR solution for parking enforcement, AutoVu is deployed across the world by municipalities, institutions and parking operators.

“Tackling urban congestion and use of “curb management” solutions have become an over $50 billion dollar industry annually worldwide. AutoVu is an industry-leading license plate recognition system, which many municipalities are already using in their parking enforcement fleets. Being certified by Genetec Inc. to install the AutoVu system on the FireFly, which can be outfitted as a parking specific vehicle (PSV), adds one more benefit for our customers when purchasing our versatile, highly customizable vehicles," stated David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO.

Larry Legere, Commercial Director of AutoVu, North America at Genetec Inc., said, "Security Center AutoVu™ is currently installed on fleets of gas-powered and electric vehicles around the world. As we see electric vehicles capturing a growing share of the parking enforcement fleet market, we are pleased to have evTS certified to install the AutoVu ALPR mobile parking solution on their FireFly vehicles, and we are looking forward to the partnership.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com