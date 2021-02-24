DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of aligning the company’s capabilities with the rapidly changing data center market, the chief executive officer of Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com) says his company is primed for “a year of growth” in 2021.



Andy Stewart noted last month’s introduction of the Evoque Connectivity Suite™ (ECS) as a prime mover in the company’s transition from a traditional “space and power” colocation company toward a more encompassing and flexible hybrid data solution provider. In a report issued earlier this month, industry analysts 451 Research called the ECS “a key step in that direction as interconnection and connectivity in general become more important to MTDC (Multi-Tenant Data Center) customers. Evoque will continue to expand its services portfolio and has indicated a willingness to further partner, acquire or develop technologies in-house to do so.”

Philbert Shih, managing director at Structure Research, concurred, saying, “Data center providers must increasingly offer their clients an expanded range of flexible connectivity services to enable a consistent global reach. By delivering a full range of options (via the ECS), with the promise of more services on the way, Evoque is demonstrating that it’s prepared to work with companies of virtually any size and meet their evolving digital transformation requirements.”

Stewart cited increased demand for Evoque’s services from clients and prospects as companies continue to develop post-COVID strategies. He also said the company has begun an initiative to increase investments in its most strategic owned and operated data centers, with the goal of making significant capital expenditures at those facilities to improve their value to Evoque’s clients.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is in its third year as a standalone company, having purchased data centers from AT&T. The firm has made significant upgrades, implementing improvements to its infrastructure as well as instituting new streamlined procedures to be more responsive to its roster of Fortune 1000 clients around the world. A new article in Data Center Knowledge reflects that approach, saying that Evoque is taking what the article calls a “Hybrid-First Approach to the Colocation Business.”

Stewart is also quoted in a new Data Center Frontier article as saying the company intends to grow aggressively in 2021. “Since I’ve joined Evoque, we’ve looked at over a dozen M&A opportunities, and we’ll continue to work on both domestic and international opportunities,” said Stewart. “Our plan has always been to scale, through both organic and inorganic growth. We’re working on expansions, but I think it will be a year of some inorganic growth for us as well.”

Stewart noted that the long-term backing of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Evoque’s corporate owners, is a key element in the company’s plans. “I see a number of factors coming together in a positive manner, giving us optimism for significant growth in 2021 and beyond,” Stewart said. “Pursuing a focused strategy of ‘build, buy and partner’ has given us momentum that I expect will continue with several major developments in the months ahead.”

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms. Evoque Data Center Solutions offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

