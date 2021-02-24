Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Nano-Dentistry Market will grow at a high CAGR value from 2021 to 2026 [forecast period].



The application of nanorobots, nanomaterials, and engineering to treat dental diseases has already marked a huge success in dentistry. Precise medication with minimal health hazards are key attributing factors driving industry growth. High growth potential due to the scope of unlimited product innovation & development will stimulate product demand. Nano-dentistry has proved to show better treatment in diagnosing, implanting, and preventing oral disease as compared to the traditional techniques. As per WDF, around 2 billion population undergo permanent tooth problems which can be treated by dental implantation through nanotechnology.





Browse TOC on “Global Nano-Dentistry Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-nano-dentistry-market-2754





Successful implantation through nano-dentistry

The industry has huge potential due to minimal risk involvement while undergoing the treatment. Safety from infection, injury, and pain are key factors driving demand for nanotechnology based dental implantation. Increasing consumer concerns towards oral health & hygiene along with better treatment availability will influence the market growth. Greater versatility of nano ceramics and nano robots with respect to product quality, durability, and resistance has positively fueled the product demand.

The traditional implantation involved a critical risk related to the gingival tissue infection which may pose a serious threat after the surgery. Also, lack of precision due to outdated technology may result in wrong implant location which results in more post-surgery complications. As per the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the count of patients opting for dental implants has increased by 500,000 annually in the U.S. Thus, the high demand for dental implantation is credited to traumatological, stomatological, and orthopedic damage.

Tissue regeneration material and implant device witnessing high gains

An increase in consumer disposable income along with rising oral diseases among adults will drive the demand for new teeth implantation and tissue regeneration. Oral cancer is becoming one of the major threats to the younger and older population. Thus, investing in oral hygiene has become a priority in developed countries. Better technology, advanced medicines & solutions, and long-term impact will prioritize the demand for nano-dentistry.

High adoption rate in the North American dentistry market

North America, led by the U.S. is one of the major contributors in the nano-dentistry market. Education and awareness among the adults with respect to oral hygiene and the necessity to take treatment has stimulated the regional demand. Also, government support to invest in nanotechnology in dental implantation has encouraged market development.

High potential in process and product development among industry manufacturers

Product innovation, material advancement, and technology upgradation are key improvising areas in the industry. 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Danaher Corporation, Nobel Biocare, Biotronik, Heraeus Kulzer, Osartis, Gendex, Ivoclar Vivadent, Straumann Holding, aap Implantate, and Sirona are major contributing companies in the Nano-dentistry market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-nano-dentistry-market-2754





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Nano ceramics

Nano fillers

Nano robots

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Tissue Regeneration Material

Implant Device

Bone Repair

Implant Coating Material

Biomaterials

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





Website: Global Market Estimates



Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238