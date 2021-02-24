ANAHEIM, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced that Joseph J. Galligan was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Galligan brings decades of experience in capital markets and has served as senior advisor to the Company since April 2019. Mr. Galligan was formerly an Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment firm with over $100 billion in assets under management, where he was one of the five founding partners. Before joining DoubleLine at the time of the firm’s founding in 2009, Mr. Galligan was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at The TCW Group, Inc. Prior to joining TCW in 1991, he was a Vice President at Smith Barney in the Mortgage-Backed Specialist Group. Prior to that, he spent five years at First Boston as Vice President in the same area. In addition, Mr. Galligan spent over three years at Scudder Stevens & Clark as a Portfolio Manager/Trader. Mr. Galligan holds a B.S. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, "We are excited to welcome Joe to the Board of Directors. Joe’s deep experience in the capital markets and proven leadership has been invaluable to BioCorRx as we continue executing on our business development initiatives and plan for a Nasdaq listing.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

