Fridley, Minnesota, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of the Greater Minneapolis area now have a superior solution for removing unwanted tattoos. Creative Re-Imaging is an up-and-coming laser tattoo removal business that serves the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Located inside the Creative Images tattoo shop, Creative Re-Imaging helps people with tattoo regret part ways with their ink or make room for a new tattoo. The laser tattoo removal-focused business also lightens tattoos to help tattoo artists apply cover-ups more easily.

“Creative Re-Imaging is a place for second chances. Our priority is helping people feel happy in their skin,” said Patrick Hoff, owner. “Tattoos are extremely popular, especially because of their permanent design. But that poses a problem for many people later in life when their tattoo no longer reflects their identity or reminds them of something they’ve outgrown. Laser tattoo removal is the safest, most effective method for erasing or modifying an unwanted tattoo. Our advanced Astanza Duality laser, affordable prices, and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to delivering the best removal results throughout Fridley and beyond.

The Astanza Duality featured at Creative Re-Imaging is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. Utilizing two essential wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, the Duality can target a wide range of tattoo pigments and safely treat all patient skin types. Furthermore, the Duality uses a homogenized flat-top square beam for minimized treatment overlap and even energy distribution for the safest treatments and fastest results. Creative Re-Imaging also uses the Zimmer Cryo 6 cooling machine to deliver the ultimate skin numbing solution for pain relief before, during, and after each treatment.

“Patrick and the team at Creative Re-Imaging are reshaping the Minnesota laser tattoo removal industry,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. “Their passion for helping others and commitment to great results paired with the Astanza Duality gives me no doubts that they will soon be the number one destination for tattoo removal in Fridley.”

Creative Re-Imaging is offering 50% off first treatments throughout February to celebrate their grand opening. Call (612) 875-6657 by February 28, 2021, to take advantage of this special offer and book an appointment.

About Creative Re-Imaging

Creative Re-Imaging is a laser tattoo removal-focused practice located in Fridley, Minnesota. They are located inside the Creative Images tattoo shop and provide complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. They focus on delivering custom affordable laser tattoo removal in a professional atmosphere. Their laser technicians have been trained by New Look Laser College, the world’s leading tattoo removal training program, and received the designations of Certified Laser Specialists (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

Creative Re-Imaging offers complimentary consultations and tattoo assessments. To book an appointment, call (612) 875-6657, email crilaserremoval@gmail.com, or visit https://www.creativereimaging.com/ for more information. Creative Re-Imaging is located at 7365 E River Road, Fridley, MN 55432.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com